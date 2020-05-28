There’s a type of NPC in Minecraft Dungeons called a Pet or Companion, which you can spawn to give yourself a partner for your dungeon crawling adventures. In this Minecraft Dungeons Pets guide, we’ll walk you through all the information currently available on Pets in the game.

Minecraft Dungeons Pets

You can spawn Pets using certain Artifacts. Currently, there are only two of them available: Tasty Bone and Golem Kit.

Since you can equip up to 3 Artifacts at a time, you’re allowed to summon multiple Pets at once.

One important thing to note is that these Pets won’t stick around forever. They despawn after a certain period of time, and then you have to wait until a cooldown is over to be able to spawn them again.

Below is a list of all the companions currently available in Minecraft Dungeons. There is a possibility that more might be added in the future once the DLCs that are part of Hero Pass are released.

Iron Golem

The Iron Golem can be summoned using the Golem Kit. He deals 18-26 damage and has a 30-second cooldown.

Wolf

The Wolf can be summoned using the Tasty Bone. It deals 27 damage and has a 30-second cooldown.

Chicken Pet

The Chicken Pet is only available for players who purchased the Hero Edition of the game.

The Chicken Pet is a cosmetic item and as such can’t be spawned by equipping an artifact. Instead, you can spawn the pet by opening the Inventory while in-game, and then equipping the Chicken Pet from the Cosmetics tab on the right.