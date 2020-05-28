Minecraft Dungeons Items Guide

In Minecraft Dungeons, there are different types of items present for the players to use during their adventures in different levels. The items are distributed in different categories depending upon their purpose.

In this MC Dungeons Items guide, we will list all the categories and specific items present for the players to loot and use.

Minecraft Dungeons Items

In MC Dungeons, items are divided into three categories

Weapons

Armor

Artifacts

Weapons are used to attack the monsters. Armors are used to increase defensive stats while Artifacts include different usable items for different stat boosts etc.

Weapons List

The following table contains all the weapons currently present in Minecraft Dungeons.

Weapon Weapon Type Axe Axe Cursed Axe Axe Double Axe Axe Firebrand Unique Axe Highland Axe Unique Axe Whirlwind Unique Axe Daggers Daggers Moon Daggers Daggers Fangs of Frost Unique Daggers Fighter’s Bindings Unique Gauntlets Gauntlets Gauntlets Maulers Unique Gauntlets Soul Fists Unique Gauntlets Glaive Glaive Venom Glaive Unique Glaive Hammer of Gravity Unique Glaive Flail Unique Mace Mace Mace Sun’s Grace Unique Mace Pickaxe Pickaxe Diamond Pickaxe Unique Pickaxe Frost Scythe Unique Scythe Soul Scythe Scythe Sickles Sickle Nightmare’s Bite Unique Sickle The Last Laugh Unique Sickle Fortune Spear Spear Jailor’s Scythe Spear Spear Spear Whispering Spear Unique Bonebow Bow Bow Bow Butterfly Crossbow Bow Elite Power Bow Bow Feral Soul Bow Bow Guardian Bow Bow Red Snake Bow The Green Menace Bow The Pink Scoundrel Bow Claymore Sword Dark Katana Sword Diamond Sword Sword Sword Sword

Armor List

The following table contains all the different armors present in Minecraft Dungeons. We have also prepared a list of the best armors in the game.

Armor Armor Rarity Champion’s Armor Common Evocation Robe Common Grim Armor Common Hunter’s Armor Common Mystery Armor Common Plate Armor Common Scale Mail Common Spelunker’s Armor Common Thief Armor Common Archer’s Armor Unique Fox Armor Unique Highland Armor Unique Wither Armor Unique Wolf Armor Rare Souldancer Robe Rare

Artifact List

The following table contains all the different artifacts present in Minecraft Dungeons. You can also check out a detailed list of artifacts and their uses.