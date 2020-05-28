Minecraft Dungeons Items Guide

In Minecraft Dungeons, there are different types of items present for the players to use during their adventures in different levels. The items are distributed in different categories depending upon their purpose.
In this MC Dungeons Items guide, we will list all the categories and specific items present for the players to loot and use.
Minecraft Dungeons Items
In MC Dungeons, items are divided into three categories
- Weapons
- Armor
- Artifacts
Weapons are used to attack the monsters. Armors are used to increase defensive stats while Artifacts include different usable items for different stat boosts etc.
Weapons List
The following table contains all the weapons currently present in Minecraft Dungeons.
|Weapon
|Weapon Type
|Axe
|Axe
|Cursed Axe
|Axe
|Double Axe
|Axe
|Firebrand
|Unique Axe
|Highland Axe
|Unique Axe
|Whirlwind
|Unique Axe
|Daggers
|Daggers
|Moon Daggers
|Daggers
|Fangs of Frost
|Unique Daggers
|Fighter’s Bindings
|Unique Gauntlets
|Gauntlets
|Gauntlets
|Maulers
|Unique Gauntlets
|Soul Fists
|Unique Gauntlets
|Glaive
|Glaive
|Venom Glaive
|Unique Glaive
|Hammer of Gravity
|Unique Glaive
|Flail
|Unique Mace
|Mace
|Mace
|Sun’s Grace
|Unique Mace
|Pickaxe
|Pickaxe
|Diamond Pickaxe
|Unique Pickaxe
|Frost Scythe
|Unique Scythe
|Soul Scythe
|Scythe
|Sickles
|Sickle
|Nightmare’s Bite
|Unique Sickle
|The Last Laugh
|Unique Sickle
|Fortune Spear
|Spear
|Jailor’s Scythe
|Spear
|Spear
|Spear
|Whispering Spear
|Unique
|Bonebow
|Bow
|Bow
|Bow
|Butterfly Crossbow
|Bow
|Elite Power Bow
|Bow
|Feral Soul Bow
|Bow
|Guardian Bow
|Bow
|Red Snake
|Bow
|The Green Menace
|Bow
|The Pink Scoundrel
|Bow
|Claymore
|Sword
|Dark Katana
|Sword
|Diamond Sword
|Sword
|Sword
|Sword
Armor List
The following table contains all the different armors present in Minecraft Dungeons. We have also prepared a list of the best armors in the game.
|Armor
|Armor Rarity
|Champion’s Armor
|Common
|Evocation Robe
|Common
|Grim Armor
|Common
|Hunter’s Armor
|Common
|Mystery Armor
|Common
|Plate Armor
|Common
|Scale Mail
|Common
|Spelunker’s Armor
|Common
|Thief Armor
|Common
|Archer’s Armor
|Unique
|Fox Armor
|Unique
|Highland Armor
|Unique
|Wither Armor
|Unique
|Wolf Armor
|Rare
|Souldancer Robe
|Rare
Artifact List
The following table contains all the different artifacts present in Minecraft Dungeons. You can also check out a detailed list of artifacts and their uses.
|Artifact
|Artifact Rarity
|Corrupt Beacon
|Common
|Lightning Rod
|Common
|Death Cap Mushrooms
|Common
|Fishing Rod
|Common
|Fireworks Arrow
|Common
|Flaming Quiver
|Common
|Soul
|Common
|Wind horn
|Rare
|Boots of Swiftness
|Rare
|Light Feather
|Rare
|Tasty Bone
|Rare
|Totem of Regeneration
|Unique
|Totem of Shielding
|Unique
|Totem of Soul Protection
|Unique