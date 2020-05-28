Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts Guide

Minecraft Dungeons is an RPG experience filled with loot to enhance your character. One such loot item type that you can equip is called Artifact. In this Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts guide, we will give you a list of all the artifacts and their uses in the game.

Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts

Artifacts in MC Dungeons basically serve as skills or abilities in typical ARPGs. Depending on the type of artifact you have equipped, you can attain a variety of bonuses and abilities to alter your playstyle.

While Minecraft Dungeons doesn’t have any classes, the use of artifacts and weapons can allow you to create your own unique builds and adopt certain playstyles that represent the traditional class system.

The following table of Artifacts will show the general abilities as the cooldown timer doesn’t change over higher levels, however, the only thing that changes is the general effectiveness of the artifact.

Artifact Effect Type Cooldown Timer
Boots of Swiftness Gives a short boost to movement speed. Movement speed increase 5 seconds
Corrupted Beacon Fires a high-powered beam that continuously damages mobs. Artifact damage
+1 Soul Gathering		 No cooldown
Death Cap Mushroom Greatly increases attack and movement speed. Increases attack and movement speed to self. 30 seconds
Fireworks Arrow Puts a fireworks arrow into your quiver. The arrow explodes on hit. Ranged damage 30 seconds
Fishing Rod Pulls the closest mob in range to your position, briefly stunning that enemy. Stuns enemies 5 seconds
Flaming Quiver Gives you Burning Arrows (7) Ranged damage per second 30 seconds
Ghost Cloak Briefly gain Ghost Form, allowing you to move through mobs and absorb some damage. Increases speed and allows the hero to move through mobs 6 seconds
Harvester When used, the Harvester releases souls in an explosion. (Requires Souls) Artifact damage
+1 Soul Gathering		 1 second
Iron Hide Amulet Provides a major boosts to defence for a short time. Increased defence. 25 seconds
Light Feather Lets you tumble through the air, stunning and pushing enemies back as you go. Stuns enemies and pushes them back. 3 seconds
Lightning Rod You can spend souls to call down a bolt of lightning onto an area. Artifact damage
+1 Soul Gathering		 No cooldown
Love Medallion Turn up to three hostile mobs into allies for ten seconds before they disappear. Turns mobs into allies and boosts their damage. 30 seconds
Shock Powder Stuns nearby enemies Stuns enemies 15 seconds
Soul Healer Heals the most injured ally nearby, including yourself. Instant healing effect.
+1 Soul Gathering		 1 second
Tasty Bone Summons a wolf to aid you in battle. Summon damage 30 seconds
Torment Quiver Gives slow arrows that knocks back mobs and passes through walls. Phase through walls and increased knockback.
+1 Soul Gathering		 1 second
Totem of Regeneration A totem that creates a circular aura, healing you and your allies. Healing aura effect 25 seconds
Totem of Shielding This totem has mystical powers that shield those around it from projectiles. Projectile shielding effect. 20 seconds
Wind Horn Pushes enemies away from you and slows them briefly. Pushes a number of blocks. 10 seconds
Wonderful Wheat Summons a llama to aid you in battle. Summon damage 30 seconds