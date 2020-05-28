Minecraft Dungeons is an RPG experience filled with loot to enhance your character. One such loot item type that you can equip is called Artifact. In this Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts guide, we will give you a list of all the artifacts and their uses in the game.
Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts
Artifacts in MC Dungeons basically serve as skills or abilities in typical ARPGs. Depending on the type of artifact you have equipped, you can attain a variety of bonuses and abilities to alter your playstyle.
While Minecraft Dungeons doesn’t have any classes, the use of artifacts and weapons can allow you to create your own unique builds and adopt certain playstyles that represent the traditional class system.
The following table of Artifacts will show the general abilities as the cooldown timer doesn’t change over higher levels, however, the only thing that changes is the general effectiveness of the artifact.
|Artifact
|Effect
|Type
|Cooldown Timer
|Boots of Swiftness
|Gives a short boost to movement speed.
|Movement speed increase
|5 seconds
|Corrupted Beacon
|Fires a high-powered beam that continuously damages mobs.
|Artifact damage
+1 Soul Gathering
|No cooldown
|Death Cap Mushroom
|Greatly increases attack and movement speed.
|Increases attack and movement speed to self.
|30 seconds
|Fireworks Arrow
|Puts a fireworks arrow into your quiver. The arrow explodes on hit.
|Ranged damage
|30 seconds
|Fishing Rod
|Pulls the closest mob in range to your position, briefly stunning that enemy.
|Stuns enemies
|5 seconds
|Flaming Quiver
|Gives you Burning Arrows (7)
|Ranged damage per second
|30 seconds
|Ghost Cloak
|Briefly gain Ghost Form, allowing you to move through mobs and absorb some damage.
|Increases speed and allows the hero to move through mobs
|6 seconds
|Harvester
|When used, the Harvester releases souls in an explosion. (Requires Souls)
|Artifact damage
+1 Soul Gathering
|1 second
|Iron Hide Amulet
|Provides a major boosts to defence for a short time.
|Increased defence.
|25 seconds
|Light Feather
|Lets you tumble through the air, stunning and pushing enemies back as you go.
|Stuns enemies and pushes them back.
|3 seconds
|Lightning Rod
|You can spend souls to call down a bolt of lightning onto an area.
|Artifact damage
+1 Soul Gathering
|No cooldown
|Love Medallion
|Turn up to three hostile mobs into allies for ten seconds before they disappear.
|Turns mobs into allies and boosts their damage.
|30 seconds
|Shock Powder
|Stuns nearby enemies
|Stuns enemies
|15 seconds
|Soul Healer
|Heals the most injured ally nearby, including yourself.
|Instant healing effect.
+1 Soul Gathering
|1 second
|Tasty Bone
|Summons a wolf to aid you in battle.
|Summon damage
|30 seconds
|Torment Quiver
|Gives slow arrows that knocks back mobs and passes through walls.
|Phase through walls and increased knockback.
+1 Soul Gathering
|1 second
|Totem of Regeneration
|A totem that creates a circular aura, healing you and your allies.
|Healing aura effect
|25 seconds
|Totem of Shielding
|This totem has mystical powers that shield those around it from projectiles.
|Projectile shielding effect.
|20 seconds
|Wind Horn
|Pushes enemies away from you and slows them briefly.
|Pushes a number of blocks.
|10 seconds
|Wonderful Wheat
|Summons a llama to aid you in battle.
|Summon damage
|30 seconds