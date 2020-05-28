Minecraft Dungeons is an RPG experience filled with loot to enhance your character. One such loot item type that you can equip is called Artifact. In this Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts guide, we will give you a list of all the artifacts and their uses in the game.

Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts

Artifacts in MC Dungeons basically serve as skills or abilities in typical ARPGs. Depending on the type of artifact you have equipped, you can attain a variety of bonuses and abilities to alter your playstyle.

While Minecraft Dungeons doesn’t have any classes, the use of artifacts and weapons can allow you to create your own unique builds and adopt certain playstyles that represent the traditional class system.

The following table of Artifacts will show the general abilities as the cooldown timer doesn’t change over higher levels, however, the only thing that changes is the general effectiveness of the artifact.