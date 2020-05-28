Final Fantasy 7 Remake Led UK’s Best-Selling Month Since 2015

Final Fantasy 7 Remake sold more than 3.5 million copies physically and digitally in the first three days of release last month. The game has proven to be a roaring success worldwide and particularly in the United Kingdom (UK) where Final Fantasy 7 Remake has now been revealed to be at the top of a major milestone.

There were over 1 million boxed games sold in UK last month, making April the most lucrative month for the country (via GamesIndustry) in terms of physical game sales since 2015. Final Fantasy 7 Remake was the best-selling boxed game of the lot for the mentioned period and that is despite how COVID-19 disrupted availability for retailers across the country. The implication being that the game would have done even better in UK, perhaps nearing the sales of Final Fantasy 15 for the same period, if there were no distribution challenges.

Behind Final Fantasy 7 Remake were Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, FIFA 20, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Resident Evil 3, Forza Horizon 4, Grand Theft Auto 5, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Persona 5 Royal to make up the 10 best-selling games in UK for the April surge, likely due to the lockdown brought about as a result of COVID-19. When adding consoles and accessories to boxed games, UK generated more than £130 million from the physical game market.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is only the first in a multi-part series and a project of passion in every way possible. Square Enix spent over a decade working on the game, during which the developer also built an AI system to decide what expressions each character has to make during conversations. The program detects emotions from every line of dialogue delivered in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and manipulates faces accordingly and automatically to make the in-game characters look as lifelike as possible.