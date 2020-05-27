A Few Things To Know About Crafting In The Last Of Us Part 2

Crafting is one of the three available skill trees in The Last of Us Part 2 and in comparison to the original game, has been expanded in more ways than one.

Something to understand first and foremost is that crafting unlocks the ability to create weapons, ammunitions, grenades, and tools. These can most often be created on the fly. However, upgrading and customizing weapons in The Last of Us Part 2 will require the presence of a workshop or workbench.

In addition to melee weapons, Ellie can craft attachments like silencers for pistols from old bottles. These attachments and melee weapons though, much like in the real world, will break down over time or with use. The amount of durability depends upon the crafting skill and having a higher skill level in The Last of Us Part 2 will make the most out of every crafted weapon or attachment.

There are some new types of ammunition to create in the sequel such as explosive arrows. Ellie may possibly be able to loot them while exploring but only crafting will allow her to make more. The same goes for other arrow types as well. There are also new types of grenades, and having a supply of smoke and stun grenades will eventually help Ellie make the best out of a bad situation.

As such, crafting upgrades increase the crafting speed as well, giving Ellie the ability to quickly create when necessary in The Last of Us Part 2. In the heat of battle, running out of arrows for example will not matter much if Ellie can craft more in a matter of seconds.

Remember to keep an eye out of junk that Ellie can use for crafting. The most important ones will sometimes be guarded by patrolling enemies. However, make no mistake, crafting is of great importance in The Last of Us Part 2 and hence, sneaking behind them to loot that all-important junk will be worth the trouble.

The Last of Us Part 2 officially releases for PlayStation 4 on June 19, 2020.