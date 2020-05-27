Street Fighter V Update 3.03 Released, Battle Adjustments

Capcom’s Street Fighter V has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC and PlayStation 4. You will find that Street Fighter V Update 3.03 has received some important battle adjustments. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue where just the effect remains when EX Psycho Blast is canceled by Gill’s Flame Javelin or Volcanic Storm. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Street Fighter V Update 3.03.

Fixed an issue with some moves that cause recoverable damage equivalent to chip damage when blocked, where the amount of recoverable damage would be the same as that of a hit.

Fixed an issue where just the effect remains when EX Psycho Blast is canceled by Gill’s Flame Javelin or Volcanic Storm.

V-Trigger II Yoga Sansara has had the amount its hitbox extends inwards reduced.

Fixed an issue where blocking some attacks with V-Skill II “Dual Poison Dance” would cause too much recoverable damage.

Fixed an issue where after V-Skill II Overchain is performed, blocking an opponent’s guard break technique with Sledgehammer would cause the effect of Overchain to be lost, even though no damage was received.

Changed active attack frames of V-Skill I Sonic Blade’s extended inward hitbox from 42F to 2F thanks to this Street Fighter V patch.

Reduced the extended inward hitbox of Sonic Hurricane and changed the active attack frames of this part from 50F to 2F.

Fixed an issue where Raid Jump would be performed if Surprise Foward/Surprise Back was input at a specific time after V-Skill I Coward Crouch.

Changed the juggle behavior of the opponent when Spin Pendulum hits in the air, reducing instances in which a Cyclone Distaster follow-up would miss.

Changed where the character appears when transitioning from the copied version of Air Stampede into Mad Spin, as well as the difference in recovery time on guard.

We have also made other minor fixes and improvements.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Street Fighter V Update 3.01 has some battle adjustments, additional costumes, and more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that it brings the game to Street Fighter V Champion Edition with all season 1, 2, 3, and 4 characters; a new character; and much more.

Here you will find the complete list of all Street Fighter V Update 3.03 patch notes. I remind you that Capcom’s Street Fighter V released on February 16, 2016 for PC and PlayStation 4; and the Street Fighter V Champion Edition released on February 14, 2020 for PC and PlayStation 4.