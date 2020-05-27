No Man’s Sky Coming To Xbox Game Pass Next Month

Hello Games is bringing No Man’s Sky to Xbox Game Pass in June, making it a huge addition to its library. The important thing about this announcement is the hint it might be dragging along with it.

No Man’s Sky is 4 years old this year and counting a series of updates that made it a classic. Although the game was received with skepticism and bad reviews at launch, the dev team managed to turn everything around by introducing huge content expansions, all free of charge. Now that No Man’s Sky is coming to Xbox Game Pass, it’s hard not to think that Hello Games has something in store for us.

Every year, Hello Games releases a big content update in summer, as an anniversary addition to the base game. Up until now, the studio hasn’t announced any new updates, fans anticipate it to be real though. The fact that No Man’s Sky is coming to Xbox Game Pass screams news.

We don’t know for how long Hello will continue supporting their flagship game with such bravado. However, even if this will be the last update it will be much appreciated.

Apart from Xbox Game Pass, No Man’s Sky will make its way to the Microsoft Store too, next month. The exact date is not available yet.

Hello Games teased news about their game on Twitter, making it obvious that an update is coming. Many want it to be a colony creation update or more features to multiplayer. Whatever it might be, it will make the game even better.

In addition to No Man’s Sky, Hello Games is working on The Last Campfire an adventure title that releases this summer. It’s clearly a completely new experience to NMS. We can’t wait to see what the studio will be up to next.