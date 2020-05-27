Reminder: Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 3 Ends Soon

Take note that the ongoing third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone will officially conclude in less than a week. Hence, as is customary, the coming last weekend will be hosting a double xp event for players to utilize and progress to their highest levels possible before the start of the fourth season.

According to an official announcement, the celebration of the end of the third season will take place (via Charlie Intel) from Friday, May 29 to Monday, June 1. During the aforementioned period, players will earn double the amount of experience points for their weapons, accounts, and battle pass. It goes without saying that the weekend will be the last opportunity for players to unlock as many season-exclusive rewards in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Infinity Ward should be announcing the fourth season in the days to come, as well as confirm ongoing speculations that the new season will pave way to the new Black Ops installment—Cold War—coming in 2020. Verdansk is reportedly set to change, suggesting new locations to become available that will make Warzone even more chaotic. Captain Price has already been confirmed more or less to be one of the featured operators in the fourth season. Elsewhere, data miners have been able to find a number of new weapons that are probably being set aside for the new season of Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Most importantly, the mysterious bunkers are supposed to be part of a new thematic event in Warzone like those from Fortnite. The biggest reveal of the fourth season will undoubtedly be how the bunkers, which were opened only recently, will interact with battle royale.

Make sure to complete the current battle pass since that will net enough Call of Duty Coins to purchase the next battle pass without any additional payments. Much like Ghost in the past season, Captain Price will be locked behind the new battle pass as a starred operator.