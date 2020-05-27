Minecraft Dungeons Unique Items Guide

In this guide, we will be going over all the Minecraft Dungeons Unique Items you can find throughout your adventures.

Being an ARPG, Minecraft Dungeons gives various loot-able unique items for you to collect. Finding these and adding them to your arsenal is going to increase your monster-killing potential significantly, allowing you to breeze through dungeons, and farm more effectively.

Minecraft Dungeons Unique Items

Minecraft Dungeons isn’t just the same old Minecraft, you have been given a multitude of more features in the same world you absolutely love and adore.

With a plethora of new items for you to discover, you will be scouring the depths of every dungeon as you attempt to find various common, rare and sometimes even unique items.

Unique items are the best of the best, that offer additional effects aside from their base utility itself. In this list, we will be showing you all the unique items present in the game for you to discover.

Bonebow

Item Type: Ranged Bow

Effect: Arrows grow in size

Bow of Lost Souls

Item Type: Ranged Soulbow

Effect: Chance for Multishot

Broadsword

Item Type: Melee Claymore

Effect: Extra Damage

Butterfly Crossbow

Item Type: Ranged Crossbow

Effect: Shoot two enemies at once

Cave Crawler

Item Type: Armor

Effect: +50% Artefact damage

Dancer’s Sword

Item Type: Melee Cutlass

Effect: Increased attack speed

Diamond Pickaxe

Item Type: Melee Pickaxe

Effect: Find more emeralds

Diamond Sword

Item Type: Melee Sword

Effect: Extra damage

Doom Crossbow

Item Type: Heavy Ranged Crossbow

Effect: Additional Knockback

Elite Power Bow

Item Type: Ranged Powerbow

Effect: Greater damage

Eternal Knife

Item Type: Melee Soul Knife

Effect: Chance to gain souls

Fangs of Frost

Item Type: Melee Daggers

Effect: Slows mobs

Feral Soul Crossbow

Item Type: Soul Ranged Crossbow

Effect: Souls Critical Boost

Firebrand

Item Type: Melee Axe

Effect: Burns mobs

Flail

Item Type: Melee Mace

Effect: Binds and chains enemies

Fox Armor

Item Type: Armor

Effect: +30% chance to negate hits

Grave Bane

Item Type: Melee Glaive

Effect: Extra damage to the undead

Guardian Bow

Item Type: Ranged Bow

Effect: Super charged arrows

Hammer of Gravity

Item Type: Melee Great Hammer

Effect: Pulls in enemies

Hawkbrand

Item Type: Melee Sword

Effect: Increased Critical Hit Chance

Heartstealer

Item Type: Melee Claymore

Effect: Leeches health from mobs

Highland Armor

Item Type: Armor

Effect: Gain speed boost after dodging

Highland Axe

Item Type: Melee Axe

Effect: Stuns mobs

Imploding Crossbow

Item Type: Ranged Exploding Crossbow

Effect: Pulls in enemies

Lightning Harp Crossbow

Item Type: Ranged Scatter Crossbow

Effect: Chance to Ricochet

Master’s Bow

Item Type: Ranged Hunting Bow

Effect: Extra damage dealt

Nightmare’s Bite

Item Type: Melee Sickle

Effect: Spawn poison clouds

Red Snake

Item Type: Ranged Longbow

Effect: Chance for arrows to explode

Spider Armor

Item Type: Armor

Effect: 3% life-steal aura

Sun’s Grace

Item Type: Melee Mace

Effect: Heals allies in the area

The Green Menace

Item Type: Ranged Trickbow

Effect: Spawns poison clouds

The Last Laugh

Item Type: Melee Sickle

Effect: Mobs drop more emeralds

The Pink Scoundrel

Item Type: Ranged Bow

Effect: Chance to enrage mobs

The Slicer

Item Type: Ranged Crossbow

Effect: Chance to fire piercing bolts

Twin Bow

Item Type: Ranged Bow

Effect: Shoots two enemies at once

Venom Glaive

Item Type: Melee Glaive

Effect: Spawns poison clouds

Voidcaller

Item Type: Ranged Heavy Crossbow

Effect: Pulls in enemies