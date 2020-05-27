Minecraft Dungeons Unique Items Guide

By Usman Ahmad

In this guide, we will be going over all the Minecraft Dungeons Unique Items you can find throughout your adventures.

Being an ARPG, Minecraft Dungeons gives various loot-able unique items for you to collect. Finding these and adding them to your arsenal is going to increase your monster-killing potential significantly, allowing you to breeze through dungeons, and farm more effectively.

Minecraft Dungeons Unique Items

Minecraft Dungeons isn’t just the same old Minecraft, you have been given a multitude of more features in the same world you absolutely love and adore.

With a plethora of new items for you to discover, you will be scouring the depths of every dungeon as you attempt to find various common, rare and sometimes even unique items.

Unique items are the best of the best, that offer additional effects aside from their base utility itself. In this list, we will be showing you all the unique items present in the game for you to discover.

Bonebow
Item Type: Ranged Bow
Effect: Arrows grow in size

Bow of Lost Souls
Item Type: Ranged Soulbow
Effect: Chance for Multishot

Broadsword
Item Type: Melee Claymore
Effect: Extra Damage

Butterfly Crossbow
Item Type: Ranged Crossbow
Effect: Shoot two enemies at once

Cave Crawler
Item Type: Armor
Effect: +50% Artefact damage

Dancer’s Sword
Item Type: Melee Cutlass
Effect: Increased attack speed

Diamond Pickaxe
Item Type: Melee Pickaxe
Effect: Find more emeralds

Diamond Sword
Item Type: Melee Sword
Effect: Extra damage

Doom Crossbow
Item Type: Heavy Ranged Crossbow
Effect: Additional Knockback

Elite Power Bow
Item Type: Ranged Powerbow
Effect: Greater damage

Eternal Knife
Item Type: Melee Soul Knife
Effect: Chance to gain souls

Fangs of Frost
Item Type: Melee Daggers
Effect: Slows mobs

Feral Soul Crossbow
Item Type: Soul Ranged Crossbow
Effect: Souls Critical Boost

Firebrand
Item Type: Melee Axe
Effect: Burns mobs

Flail
Item Type: Melee Mace
Effect: Binds and chains enemies

Fox Armor
Item Type: Armor
Effect: +30% chance to negate hits

Grave Bane
Item Type: Melee Glaive
Effect: Extra damage to the undead

Guardian Bow
Item Type: Ranged Bow
Effect: Super charged arrows

Hammer of Gravity
Item Type: Melee Great Hammer
Effect: Pulls in enemies

Hawkbrand
Item Type: Melee Sword
Effect: Increased Critical Hit Chance

Heartstealer
Item Type: Melee Claymore
Effect: Leeches health from mobs

Highland Armor
Item Type: Armor
Effect: Gain speed boost after dodging

Highland Axe
Item Type: Melee Axe
Effect: Stuns mobs

Imploding Crossbow
Item Type: Ranged Exploding Crossbow
Effect: Pulls in enemies

Lightning Harp Crossbow
Item Type: Ranged Scatter Crossbow
Effect: Chance to Ricochet

Master’s Bow
Item Type: Ranged Hunting Bow
Effect: Extra damage dealt

Nightmare’s Bite
Item Type: Melee Sickle
Effect: Spawn poison clouds

Red Snake
Item Type: Ranged Longbow
Effect: Chance for arrows to explode

Spider Armor
Item Type: Armor
Effect: 3% life-steal aura

Sun’s Grace
Item Type: Melee Mace
Effect: Heals allies in the area

The Green Menace
Item Type: Ranged Trickbow
Effect: Spawns poison clouds

The Last Laugh
Item Type: Melee Sickle
Effect: Mobs drop more emeralds

The Pink Scoundrel
Item Type: Ranged Bow
Effect: Chance to enrage mobs

The Slicer
Item Type: Ranged Crossbow
Effect: Chance to fire piercing bolts

Twin Bow
Item Type: Ranged Bow
Effect: Shoots two enemies at once

Venom Glaive
Item Type: Melee Glaive
Effect: Spawns poison clouds

Voidcaller
Item Type: Ranged Heavy Crossbow
Effect: Pulls in enemies