Minecraft Dungeons Unique Items Guide

In this guide, we will be going over all the Minecraft Dungeons Unique Items you can find throughout your adventures.
Being an ARPG, Minecraft Dungeons gives various loot-able unique items for you to collect. Finding these and adding them to your arsenal is going to increase your monster-killing potential significantly, allowing you to breeze through dungeons, and farm more effectively.
Minecraft Dungeons Unique Items
Minecraft Dungeons isn’t just the same old Minecraft, you have been given a multitude of more features in the same world you absolutely love and adore.
With a plethora of new items for you to discover, you will be scouring the depths of every dungeon as you attempt to find various common, rare and sometimes even unique items.
Unique items are the best of the best, that offer additional effects aside from their base utility itself. In this list, we will be showing you all the unique items present in the game for you to discover.
Bonebow
Item Type: Ranged Bow
Effect: Arrows grow in size
Bow of Lost Souls
Item Type: Ranged Soulbow
Effect: Chance for Multishot
Broadsword
Item Type: Melee Claymore
Effect: Extra Damage
Butterfly Crossbow
Item Type: Ranged Crossbow
Effect: Shoot two enemies at once
Cave Crawler
Item Type: Armor
Effect: +50% Artefact damage
Dancer’s Sword
Item Type: Melee Cutlass
Effect: Increased attack speed
Diamond Pickaxe
Item Type: Melee Pickaxe
Effect: Find more emeralds
Diamond Sword
Item Type: Melee Sword
Effect: Extra damage
Doom Crossbow
Item Type: Heavy Ranged Crossbow
Effect: Additional Knockback
Elite Power Bow
Item Type: Ranged Powerbow
Effect: Greater damage
Eternal Knife
Item Type: Melee Soul Knife
Effect: Chance to gain souls
Fangs of Frost
Item Type: Melee Daggers
Effect: Slows mobs
Feral Soul Crossbow
Item Type: Soul Ranged Crossbow
Effect: Souls Critical Boost
Firebrand
Item Type: Melee Axe
Effect: Burns mobs
Flail
Item Type: Melee Mace
Effect: Binds and chains enemies
Fox Armor
Item Type: Armor
Effect: +30% chance to negate hits
Grave Bane
Item Type: Melee Glaive
Effect: Extra damage to the undead
Guardian Bow
Item Type: Ranged Bow
Effect: Super charged arrows
Hammer of Gravity
Item Type: Melee Great Hammer
Effect: Pulls in enemies
Hawkbrand
Item Type: Melee Sword
Effect: Increased Critical Hit Chance
Heartstealer
Item Type: Melee Claymore
Effect: Leeches health from mobs
Highland Armor
Item Type: Armor
Effect: Gain speed boost after dodging
Highland Axe
Item Type: Melee Axe
Effect: Stuns mobs
Imploding Crossbow
Item Type: Ranged Exploding Crossbow
Effect: Pulls in enemies
Lightning Harp Crossbow
Item Type: Ranged Scatter Crossbow
Effect: Chance to Ricochet
Master’s Bow
Item Type: Ranged Hunting Bow
Effect: Extra damage dealt
Nightmare’s Bite
Item Type: Melee Sickle
Effect: Spawn poison clouds
Red Snake
Item Type: Ranged Longbow
Effect: Chance for arrows to explode
Spider Armor
Item Type: Armor
Effect: 3% life-steal aura
Sun’s Grace
Item Type: Melee Mace
Effect: Heals allies in the area
The Green Menace
Item Type: Ranged Trickbow
Effect: Spawns poison clouds
The Last Laugh
Item Type: Melee Sickle
Effect: Mobs drop more emeralds
The Pink Scoundrel
Item Type: Ranged Bow
Effect: Chance to enrage mobs
The Slicer
Item Type: Ranged Crossbow
Effect: Chance to fire piercing bolts
Twin Bow
Item Type: Ranged Bow
Effect: Shoots two enemies at once
Venom Glaive
Item Type: Melee Glaive
Effect: Spawns poison clouds
Voidcaller
Item Type: Ranged Heavy Crossbow
Effect: Pulls in enemies