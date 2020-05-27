In this Minecraft Dungeons Evoker Boss guide, we will teach you all that it takes to take down these mini-bosses that you encounter at different points in the game.

Minecraft Dungeons Evoker Boss

The essential weapon that the Evoker uses to crush the enemy is a bear trap type pincer that it summons from underneath the ground. The pliers can trap you in their jaws and causes a lot of harm.

The Evoker utilizes the pincer in two different ways. First to make a hover around you or an attack of Pincer directed towards you.

At the point when you encounter the Evoker, this is the very first attack it will use on you. Its outcome decides the tide of the fight.

The second kind of pincer attack is utilized by the pincer at whatever point you come in their radius or in any event when they are pursuing you and you are very far about.

The circular pincer is utilized when the boss feels undermined and makes a circle of pincer around itself. Despite the kind of pincer, both are similarly amazing and will decrease your health.

Evokers likewise have the ability to bring minions who can rapidly overpower you. The second kind of attack that the mini-bosses utilizes is calling flying minions.

These minions don’t cause a ton of damage and have irrelevant health, however, the huge number of them can nail you down which makes an open door for the Evoker to assault you.

The Evoker can gather a perpetual armed force of minions, however, given the insignificant harm, they cause to your health they ought not to be your essential concern, yet continue managing them so countless of them don’t develop.

Here are tactics that you have to remember while doing battle with an Evoker.

Maintain Distance

The first is to consistently keep up a distance. Actually, you ought to keep up a separation with all the bosses in the game. A ranged attack is a great option for you.

Utilize Dash Button

It’s a valuable tool in the game yet uses it when the Evoker is directly attacking you and you have to bounce rapidly to stay away from them.

Kill minions

Try not to permit the number of the minions to develop enormously. The Evoker will utilize the minions to stick you at one spot so it can utilize its assaults. You can use melee attacks to lessen the number of minions.

Use Charged Bow Shot

At whatever point you have the chance to attack the Evoker, utilize charged bow shot so maximum damage can be caused.

Gather Artifacts

Artifacts can be significantly advantageous. Utilize the secret mission in Creeper Woods named Creepy Crypt to gather extra artifacts & gears.

Fight Strategically

These are not the quickest creatures in the game so you don’t need to stress over being followed rapidly. On the off chance that your health is down take a health potion.

On the off chance that you have TNT on you, it tends to be an extraordinary weapon to overcome the first boss an Evoker in Minecraft Dungeons.