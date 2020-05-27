In Minecraft Dungeons, you’ll come across a variety of weapons and armors on your looting adventures. While most of them are just the usual RPG stuff, some weapons are special in that they have enchantments attached to them that give you buffs of different kinds. In this Minecraft Dungeons Best Enchantments Guide you’ll come to know about all the various Enchantments available.

You can either find enchanted weapons during your dungeon crawls or enchant gear you already have.

Minecraft Dungeons Best Enchantments

There are enchantments for each Armor, Melee, and Ranged weapons.

Listed below are all the various enchantments along with their respective tier progressions – I, II and III, and categorized according to the weapon type they work with.

Melee Enchantments

Anima Conduit

A percentage of health is restored each time you absorb a soul.

I – +1% health gained

II – +2% health gained

III – +3% health gained

Chain

Grants a 30% chance of chaining a holding a mob together for a short while.

I – 1 second duration

II – 2 second duration

III – 3 second duration

Committed

Allows you to deal increased damage on injured enemies.

I – 0-50% bonus damage

II – 0-75% bonus damage

III – 0-100% bonus damage

Critical Hit

Increases the chance of landing a critical hit. Critical hits deal three times the usual damage.

I – 10% chance to trigger

II – 15% chance to trigger

III – 20% chance to trigger

Echo

Allows you to do attack combos by following up one attack immediately with another. Has a cooldown once used.

I – 5 seconds cooldown

II – 4 seconds cooldown

III – 3 seconds cooldown

Enigma Resonator

Gives a chance to deal a critical hit, depending on the number of souls you have.

I – 0-15% chance to trigger

II – 0-20% chance to trigger

III – 0-25% chance to trigger

Exploding

Mobs explode when defeated dealing a decent damage, a percentage of their health.

I – 20% enemy health dealt as damage

II – 40% enemy health dealt as damage

III – 60% enemy health dealt as damage

Fire Aspect

Lets you set mobs on fire for three seconds, dealing damage over time.

I – 14 damage per second

II – 17 damage per second

III – 20 damage per second

Freezing

Freezes mobs, slowing them down for three seconds.

I – 20% reduced speed

II – 30% reduced speed

III – 40% reduced speed

Gravity

Allows crowd control by pulling nearby enemies towards the impact point of the weapon for a short moment.

I – 1.0 second duration

II – 1.5 second duration

III – 2.0 second duration

Leeching

Allows you to leech a percentage of the mob’s max health when defeated.

I – +4% health of mob’s max health

II – +6% health of mob’s max health

III – +8% health of mob’s max health

Looting

Multiplies the chance of defeated mobs dropping lootable items.

I – 100% chance

II – 200% chance

III – 300% chance

Poison Cloud

Gives a 30% of summoning a poison cloud for 5 seconds that deals damage to enemies overtime.

I – 9 damage per second

II – 18 damage per second

III – 26 damage per second

Prospector

Multiplies the chance of finding Emeralds on fallen enemies.

I – 100% chance

II – 200% chance

III – 300% chance

Radiance

Grants 20% chance of creating an area that heals an amount of health for all the allies within the area.

I – +20 health

II – +30 health

III – +40 health

Rampaging

Gives a chance of having increased attack for a short while after a mob is defeated.

I – 5 seconds duration

II – 10 seconds duration

III – 15 seconds duration

Sharpness

Causes your weapon to deal more damage by making it sharper.

Shockwave

The final attack in a combo launches a shockwave to damage enemies nearby.

I – 22 damage dealt

II – 47 damage dealt

III – 62 damage dealt

Smiting

Grants increased damage against the undead.

I – +20% damage dealt

II – +30% damage dealt

III – +40% damage dealt

Soul Siphon

Killing enemies has a 10% chance of granting a bunch of extra souls.

I – 3 souls

II – 6 souls

III – 9 souls

Stunning

Grants a minor percentage chance to temporarily stun enemies.

I – 5% chance to trigger

II – 10% chance to trigger

III – 15% chance to trigger

Swirling

The final attack in a combo becomes a swirling attack, that deals immense damage to enemies.

I – 52 damage dealt

II – 77 damage dealt

III – 103 damage dealt

Thundering

Grants 30% chance of summoning a lightning strike to damage nearby enemies.

I – 9 damage dealt

II – 18 damage dealt

III – 27 damage dealt

Weakening

Allows your attacks to decrease the attack damage of all nearby enemies for five seconds.

I – 20% reduced damage

II – 30% reduced damage

III – 40% reduced damage,

Armor Enchantments

Cowardice

You deal increased ranged and melee damage while the HP is full.

I – +20% ranged and melee damage

II – +30% ranged and melee damage

III – +40% ranged and melee damage

Health Synergy

Makes you restores health by a small percentage each time you activate an artifact.

I – 3% health regained

II – 4% health regained

III – 5% health regained

Fire Trail

A fire trail is left when you roll which keeps burning for 4 seconds causing damage to any that come in contact.

I – 9 fire damage

II – I7 fire damage

III – 26 fire damage

Deflect

Grants a small chance to deflect incoming shots.

I – 20% chance to trigger

II – 40% chance to trigger

III – 60% chance to trigger

Explorer

You regain a small amount of health for every I0 blocks explored.

I – 0.3% health regained

II – 0.7% health regained

III – 1.0% health regained

Speed Synergy

Movement speed increases by II0% for a short while each time you activate an artifact.

I – 1 second duration

II – 2 seconds duration

III – 3 seconds duration

Surprise Gift

Using a healing potion has a chance of creating a consumable item.

I – 50% chance to trigger

II – 100% chance to trigger

III – 150% chance to trigger

Thorns

Damage is dealt to every enemy that deals damage on you.

I – 100% damage returned

II – 150% damage returned

III – 200% damage returned

Burning

Puts burn damage on enemies in melee range every 0.5 seconds.

I – 2 damage

II – 4 damage

III – 6 damage

Cool Down

Reduces artifact use cooldown time by a significant percentage.

I – 10% reduced cooldown

II – 19% reduced cooldown

III – 27% reduced cooldown

Swiftfooted

Rolling makes you move faster for three seconds.

I – +30% movement speed

II – +40% movement speed

III – +50% movement speed

Snowball

A snowball is shot at enemies nearby every 5 seconds or less to slow them down.

I – 5 second trigger time

II – 3 second trigger time

III – 1 second trigger time

Potion Barrier

Gives you -90% damage for a short duration when you consume a healing potion.

I – 5 seconds duration

II – 7 seconds duration

III – 9 seconds duration

Ranged

Accelerate

Attack speed increases by a percentage after each shot.

I – +8% per shot

II – +10% per shot

III – +12% per shot

Bonus Shot

Gives an additional bonus shot to a nearby enemy for every shot fired. The bonus shot has less damage.

I – 10% damage per shot

II – 17% damage per shot

III – 24% damage per shot

Chain Reaction

Gives a chance of trigger a chain of shots from a shot at an enemy.

I – 10% chance to trigger

II – 20% chance to trigger

III – 30% chance to trigger

Fuse Shot

After every few shots, you get an explosive shot that burst a second after impact causing area damage.

I – Every 5th shot

II – Every 4th shot

III – Every 3rd shot

Gravity

Enemies are pulled in towards the impact point of the shot fired. The effect last for a moment.

I – 1.0 second duration

II – 1.5 second duration

III – 2.0 second duration

Growing

An increased damage is done to the enemies at a distance.

I – 25% of max damage

II – 50% of max damage

III – 75% of max damage

Infinity

Grants a chance to immediately replenish an arrow after shooting.

I – 16% chance to trigger

II – 23% chance to trigger

III – 48% chance to trigger

Looting

Increases the chance of defeated mobs dropping lootable items.

I – +100% chance

II – +200% chance

III – +300% chance

Multishot

Grants a chance of firing multiple arrows at once.

I – 20% change to trigger

II – 30% change to trigger

III – 40% change to trigger

Piercing

Every few arrows gain the effect of piercing mobs to damage multiple mobs in a shot.

I – Every 3rd arrow

II – Every 2nd arrow

III – Every arrow

Poison Cloud

Shots fired have 30% chance to summon a poison cloud that deals damage over time.

I – 11 damage per second

II – 22 damage per second

III – 33 damage per second

Power

Arrows have a significantly increased damage.

I – +10% damage

II – +21% damage

III – +33% damage

Punch

Boosts arrow pushback.

I – +200% pushback

II – +300% pushback

III – +400% pushback

Radiance Shot

Grants 20% chance of creating an area that heals all allies by a certain amount that are within it.

I – +21 health

II – +31 health

III – +42 health

Rapid Fire

Improves attack speed.

I – +10% attack speed

II – +15% attack speed

III – +20% attack speed

Ricochet

Grants a chance for the arrows to ricochet off mobs and damage multiple targets.

I – 20% chance to trigger

II – 40% chance to trigger

III – 60% chance to trigger

Supercharge

Charged shots will deal more damage and have greater pushback.

I – +20% damage

II – +30% damage

III – +40% damage

Tempo Theft

Allows you to steal the enemy’s movement speed and use it for a short 4 second.

I – I7% speed stolen

II – 33% speed stolen

III – 50% speed stolen

Unchanting

Shots deal additional damage to enchanted enemies.

I – +50% bonus damage

II – +75% bonus damage

III – +100% bonus damage

Wild Rage

Your shots have chance of sending the target into rage making them hostile to all others.

I – 20% chance to trigger

II – 30% chance to trigger

III – 40% chance to trigger