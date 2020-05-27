League Of Legends Esports To Sell In-Game Advertisements

League of Legends will soon be featuring paid advertisements by local and regional branding partners in a new push for digital engagement.

According to an official announcement from earlier today, Riot Games will be selling Arena Banners on the Summoner’s Rift to interested sponsors. However, the branded Arena Banners will be only for esports matches and even then, only viewers will be able to see the banners when watching League of Legends online while players will continue to see the standard Summoner’s Rift models.

Starting with the Summer Split, fans watching official League of Legends esports broadcasts will start to see more esports branding directly on the Rift. In the future, you can expect to see leagues begin to experiment with unique approaches that will more deeply integrate our partners to engage local and regional fan bases.

MasterCard has been confirmed to be one of the first sponsors to join the new branding program of League of Legends. You can see below how the MasterCard-branded Arena Banners will be shown on the Summoner’s Rift when the Summer Split begins on June 13. For those raising the obvious question, it remains to be known how much MasterCard paid Riot Games to have its banners in the game.

We're very excited to be entering Summoner's Rift 🙌 https://t.co/Bh0tvQDYvo — MastercardNexus (@MastercardNexus) May 26, 2020

Elsewhere, Riot Games will be officially releasing Valorant next week on June 2, 2020. The ongoing closed beta of Valorant will come to an end soon. Riot Games has confirmed that prior to the release, all player-accounts will be completely reset as well to provide a level playing field for the community. Take note that ranks, matchmaking ratings, characters, cosmetics, and such, will all be taken away from those who have been actively taking part in the closed beta.