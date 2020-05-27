Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.3 Is Live, Fixes And Improvements

Insurgency: Sandstorm has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.6.3. This patch is now available on Steam. You will see that Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.3 has various bug fixes and improvements. The developers also addressed some high profile issues regarding smoke visibility, smoke disappearing, download speed issues with mod.io, and more. Below you will find the complete list of all Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.3 patch notes.

We’ve just released a patch for update 1.6 to address some high profile issues: Smoke visibility issues; Smoke disappearing issues; Enemy AI spawning and navigating improperly on Precinct; and Download speed issues with mod.io.

Addressed an issue with bot spawning and navigation on Precinct in Checkpoint Security and Checkpoint Insurgents.

Fixed an issue where smoke particles could be removed from the screen prematurely if there were a large number of other particles being rendered.

Created a screen overlay for players who are in a smoke system to better block their vision more consistently.

Improved in-game download speeds from mod.io.

Implemented Epic’s suggested changes for PhysX code to address collision issues on Linux servers running custom maps.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. In Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.2, you will find that they made made various general bug fixes, gameplay improvements, mod tools improvements, and map fixes. Some things that stand out in this patch is that they fixed the 1x Kobra alignment on the Tavor 7 and they fixed a number of exploits on Power Plant.

In other news, Insurgency: Sandstorm’s Middle East War is preparing to hit consoles as well. Focus Home Interactive and development studio New World Interactive have announced that the game will debut on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 25, 2020. The launch occurs almost two years after its arrival on PC. To celebrate the announcement of its arrival on the Sony and Microsoft platforms; the developers have shared a new video.

I remind you that New World Interactive and Focus Home Interactive’s Insurgency: Sandstorm released on December 12, 2018 for PC; and will release on August 25, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.