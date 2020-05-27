First June 2020 PS Plus Game Is Call Of Duty: WWII, Others To Follow

As June gets closer and closer, Playstation is starting to reveal what titles will be each lucky June 2020 PS Plus game. Several days ago, the company revealed that the first game would be Call of Duty: WWII, and other games will be following throughout the rest of the week.

This month of Playstation Plus is already much better than last month, where players were quite peeved at Playstation for the lackluster PS Plus offerings of Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 2019. The June games almost feel like an apology from Playstation for that.

Call of Duty: WWII is the first Call of Duty game to return to the Second World War in several years, ever since the success of the Modern Warfare games caused the series to begin advancing further and further into the modern day before finally getting huge backlash with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

WWII dials the series back to its roots and did very well in that respect, giving us not only a fairly well-done six-hour campaign but also robust multiplayer, making it a great choice for the first June 2020 PS Plus game.

While Call of Duty: WWII is available to download for free starting today for those of us that have Playstation Plus, there’s still the question of what other game is going to be free for June. Some are hinting it might be Insomniac’s Spider-Man game, but we’ll ave to wait on an official announcement to see.

Even so, at least we only have to wait for the rest of this week to see what the second June 2020 PS Plus game is, so until that time if you’ve been waiting for an excuse to buy and play Call of Duty: WWII, now is probably the best chance you’ll get, even if it’s missing its DLC.