Dead Cells Update 1.15 Released, 11 New Affixes On Active Skills

Dead Cells has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.15. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You will see that with Dead Cells Update 1.15, the developers added 11 new affixes on active skills, 6 new mobs, 2 new items, and much more. Something else is that they improved Jerkshroom throwing curve to prevent direct hits from below. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dead Cells Update 1.15.

Ice, fire, bleed or poison on nearby floors or enemies when the effect of the used active ends. 8 new normal affixes: A grenade, a volley of arrows, or fire spreads when a deployable trap is destroyed.

Get all your arrows back when using a skill. 3 new starred affixes: Oil and fire spread around when a deployable trap is destroyed

Push enemies around you when the effect of the used active ends 3 new starred affixes: Extended duration for powers like Wings of the Crow or Smokebomb

Six brand news enemies thanks to this Dead Cells patch. 3 are biome specific, 3 are dispatched through various levels at different Boss Cells. At the time being, and until the live release, we prefer letting you unveil their exact locations and types. 6 New Mobs: The ‘common’ enemy pool was getting a bit too small considering the addition of new levels, and the BC enemies were always too few and hence too repetitive for our tastes.

Crowbar (part of the 17.3 ‘Half-Life’ pack patch). Fast brutality weapons that crits after breaking a door or a breakable prop. 2 New items: Portable Door: Allow you to bring a door with you – covering your back while you take care of the mobs in front of you and allowing for an elegant stun effect when you decide to turn around.

A while ago, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Dead Cells Update 1.14 has quite a few bug fixes and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed the issue with Ninja skin’s messed colors; and made improvements to the carnivorous plant and Blowgunner AI. They also removed modal window explaning the old save will not be accessible once upgraded to new game version.

Here you will find the complete list of all Dead Cells Update 1.15 patch notes. I remind you that Motion Twin’s Dead Cells released on August 7, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.