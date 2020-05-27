Black Desert Update 1.43 Is Live, NPC Search Function

A brand new update released for Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert Online. Take note that this update is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Their latest update, Black Desert Update 1.43, introduces an NPC search function, an optimization update for Node Wars, and much more. Something else that stands out is that the devs have also added new Guild Quests for guilds to enjoy. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Black Desert Update 1.43.

NPC Search Function

Finding specific NPC’s has been a difficulty for some time. We have added an ‘NPC finder’ option that allows you to find specific NPC’s across the map. This could be NPC’s such as ‘Wacky Toshi’ who appears in multiple locations but can sometimes be difficult to track down. To access this function, you will need to add the ‘NPC Finder’ menu to a ring menu slot, and then select it.

Once opened, you can select either a generic NPC (i.e Stable Keeper) or scroll down to the search function and type in the name of an NPC. This addition should make it easier to find NPC’s when you need to thanks to this Black Desert patch.

Imperial Delivery

The number of deliveries possible in one day with Imperial Delivery has been changed from 33% of your total contribution points to 50%. This will allow those who engage with the Imperial Delivery systems to fill more orders per day than previously.

Optimization

As part of our continued efforts to improve performance in Black Desert Online, we have made a few changes that should alleviate some of the issues that occur when a large number of players are condensed into one place. This change is intended to help modes which have large groups of numbers, and we will be monitoring how these changes perform incredibly carefully.

We have also added another option that will allow adventurers to change characters to the basic appearance of that class in certain situations. To activate this option, you will need to go to settings>Performance and turn the option on. Note, this feature will work differently depending on the device’s performance and the current situation.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With Black Desert Update 1.42, you will find that the developers added enhanced skills for the latest classes: Shai and Guardian. It was also the start of the Season of Life event, and that means Life Skillers enjoyed Life EXP boost and new events for a limited time. There are also various bug fixes and improvements.

Here you will find the complete list of all Black Desert Update 1.43 patch notes. I remind you that Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert Online was originally released in 2015 for PC. It released again as a remastered version for Steam in 2018 and in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.