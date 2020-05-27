Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Does “Meaningful” Lore That Connects Future Titles

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla promises new and deeper role-playing elements than perhaps the previous Origins and Odyssey installments. The upcoming sequel can be seen as a bridge that connects both predecessors while leading into a world seeded with rich and “meaningful” lore at every corner.

Speaking with the Official PlayStation Magazine for the latest issue, narrative director Darby McDevitt stated that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been designed to encourage exploration in order to discover something new. The implication being that instead of forcing lore through extensive mission-arcs, where players usually get sidetracked, lore is now part of the world where every discovery made while exploring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have a “grand” purpose.

It really feels like there’s not a wasted moment in this game where you just really feel like every discovery, every narrative discovery, has a kind of a grand purpose. Really like [it] just tickles you if you’re an Assassin’s Creed fan. Hopefully there’s quite a number of moments where your jaw drops because you’re like “Oh, that’s how that connects to that.”

As for the purpose in question, the lore of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not only link past installments in the franchise but also the ones coming in the future. The aforementioned bridge which Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will serve as will be to offer a “sense of connection” between the Hidden Ones, The Order of the Ancients, the Templars, Assassins, and more that remains to be revealed.

We’ve spent a lot of effort trying to fill our world with lore that has really meaningful connections to a lot of these titles before and after. Some things that are happening are starting to set the stage for what comes in the games that follow.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the ultimate Viking fantasy similar to how Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, also credited to McDevitt, succeeded in creating a pirate fantasy. Following the recently botched reveal, Ubisoft has promised to do another gameplay reveal in the coming months to showcase how big a leap Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be taking.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be landing on both current- and next-generation platforms, as well as on PC and Google Stadia during the holiday season at the end of the year. Note that the PC release has been kept exclusive to the Epic Games Store and the official Ubisoft Store.