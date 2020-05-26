World War Z Update 1.17 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

Saber Interactive and Mad Dog Games’ World War Z have received a new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that World War Z Update 1.17 is quite a big patch, as the download and install size on PlayStation 4 is around 13.5 GB. Something that stand out is that they fixed an issue that made several unique weapon variants free for everyone. Below you will find the complete list of all World War Z Update 1.17 patch notes.

Stability: Fixed critical memory leak that was causing a lot of crashes on Marseille maps. It is a temporary fix and more fixes are coming.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With World War Z Update 1.16, you will find that the developers finally released the GOTY edition; and they added the Marseille Episode DLC with 3 additional levels, its own story, and 4 new characters. Something else is that they added a new Classic Bullpup Rifle and its variants to all levels for all players.

In other news, Saber Interactive announced that they are already working on the development of a Switch version of World War Z, its post-apocalyptic action video game, although they have not yet provided details on when it could be available on the platform of the parents of Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

I remind you that Saber Interactive and Mad Dog Games’ World War Z released on April 16, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.