Virtuos Can Bring Any Current Gen Game On Nintendo Switch

When it comes to Nintendo Switch ports, Virtuos is a powerhouse making some of the best games portable. In a recent interview, senior producer Zhang Chengwei talked about their procedure of making a Switch port. He also confirmed that using their method, they can bring any current-generation game to Nintendo’s console.

During an interview with NintendoLife, Chengwei talked about the procedure Virtuos is using while porting a game to Nintendo Switch. According to him, the studio uses an in-house general-purpose rendering library.

This library helps create a game that runs on reduced memory. The result is reducing memory usage by rendering assets directly onto Nintendo Switch. This is a method that the studio tests and optimizes for a long time before getting it to the point it is today.

He continues by saying that using this library, Virtuos can bring any current-generation title to Nintendo Switch. He confirms:

Off the back of our work on Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Dark Souls: Remastered, The Outer Worlds, and the coming XCOM 2, we now have no doubt that Switch adaptations can be worked for games on any of the current generation of consoles. The more games we develop for Switch, the better we get and the more we can squeeze out of the hardware.

This opens so many new opportunities. The life of Nintendo Switch up until now is mostly about bringing classics back into the spotlight and showcasing Nintendo exclusives. Given that, any game could be a good fit. In a few days, we’ll get XCOM2, Borderlands, and Bioshock coming to the hybrid console.

Now that we’re talking about it, we’d love to see franchises like Kingdom Hearts and Fallout too. If Virtuos can keep up bringing more Nintendo Switch ports, we’ll be happy with whatever comes our way.