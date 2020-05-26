Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.08 Is Out, Dutch 2025 DLC Pack

A brand new update released for IllFonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Predator: Hunting Grounds. Take note that this update is now available on PlayStation 4 and PC. Their latest update, Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.08, has a download and install size on PS4 of around 6 GB and 14 GB on PC. The developers introduced the Dutch 2025 DLC Pack with this update. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.08.

[PAID DLC] New playable character – Dutch.

[Early Access w/ PAID DLC] New unlockable weapon – Hammerhead.

[Early Access w/ PAID DLC] New unlockable weapon – Dutch’s Knife.

New feature – Challenges.

New unlockable tapes – Dutch Tapes.

Performance improvements for all platforms.

Movement controls are now rebindable in the controller mapping menu.

Players can now leave the match during the after action report.

Made improvements to the weapon wheel to make it easier to navigate.

Added a clear all new items notifications button.

Made improvements to AI accuracy.

Reduced damage from Heavy Guerillas thanks to this Predator: Hunting Grounds update.

Increased amount of Veratanium awarded for small and medium pickups.

Increased amount of bonus Veratanium awarded at the end of the match.

Added numeric feedback to many sliders in the settings menu.

Switched from FXAA to TXAA on PS4.

Improved performance on customization screens due to having too many new items.

Improved rotation of weapons when adding attachments in the customization menus.

Numerous crash fixes and stability improvements.

Fixed an issue that was occurring with new item notifications.

Fixed an issue where the default button to activate 2x EXP was the same button used to disband party.

Fixed remapping controls in-game not always applying and not updating widgets.

Fixed a bug where certain items in the customization menu would not have any information shown if you don’t have enough Veritanium to purchase it.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.06 is about 360 MB in size. The developers made various general improvements and made quite a few fixes to maps, Fireteam, Predator, audio, and matchmaking.

Here you will find the complete list of all Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.08 patch notes. I remind you that IllFonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Predator: Hunting Grounds released on April 24, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows.