Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.18 Released, Aftermath

A brand new update went live for Mortal Kombat 11 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.18, you will find that the download and install size on PlayStation 4 is around 12 GB, but an extra 7.4 GB is needed for Aftermath. The developers also made various gameplay adjustments, they added new Krypt Events, and much more. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.18.

Move list corrections.

Improvements to AI logic.

Added several new Brutalities for players to discover.

Practice and Replay options setting BUTTON LOG now has an option for FULL which will display Right Stick inputs.

Breakaway Tutorial now includes a lesson for Armor Break attacks.

Right Stick inputs are no longer scanned when performing most Kombo Attacks and special move 2in1 cancels thanks to this Mortal Kombat 11 patch.

Fixed issue which could cause certain character’s props to appear in the victory cutscene after Kronika is defeated.

Fixed issue with victim damage sounds sometimes persisting after a Quitality.

Added new options in Practice Mode > AI Options > Breakaway which allows timing to be adjusted (OFF, FAST, DELAY, LATE); FAST is the same as the Previous setting ON.

Fixed issue that could cause Practice Mode Kustom Getup/Reversal Playback to not come out on the first possible frame.

Fixed Practice Mode issue which could cause AI Options > Block Attack > (delay) to not work correctly on some attacks thanks to this Mortal Kombat 11 patch.

Practice Mode’s Kustom Getup/Reversal Playback now display inputs in the button log.

Practice Mode’s Kustom Getup/Reversal Playback now works properly with Fatal Blows.

Practice Mode’s Kustom Getup/Reversal order in menu changed to be after character specific attacks.

Fixed issue where some (Down + Back Punch) Krushing Blows against airborne opponents could cause background clipping when in the corner of some Arenas.

Fixed a rare issue with some throw cameras improperly tracking characters while certain modifiers are active.

In other news, Geoff Keighley, host and organizer of the Summer Game Fest 2020, asked Ed Boon about his opinion on the new generation of consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X. The director of Mortal Kombat 11 spoke clearly about the impact that the new machines from Sony and Microsoft will have respectively, but his words were not by what we can imagine: Ed Boon focused on the loading speed of the consoles rather than on the power of the graphics.

It’s funny that when the new consoles come out, people are like, ‘OK, how are the graphics?’. I think people underestimate the impact that there will be almost zero loading times.

Want more deets regarding this update? Here you will find the complete list of all Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.18 patch notes. I remind you that NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11 released on April 23, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.