Minecraft Dungeons How to Play Co-op With Friends

Minecraft Dungeons is now available on PC and consoles, bringing a fresh new take on the action RPG genre. The game comes packed with hordes of enemies, precious loot and a beautiful block-made world. This isn’t even its best feature though. How can you play Minecraft Dungeons in co-op with friends? Let’s take a look.

For starters, you’ll need to create your character and proceed to the tutorial on your own. You won’t be able to join co-op in Minecraft Dungeons before you learn the basics. After you do, you can open up the main menu and see your friend list. If you don’t see them there, there’s an “Add Friend” which will prove useful when cross-play with all platforms becomes available.

You can either invite a friend to join your session or join theirs. When they do have an open session, you’ll see a prompt asking you to join their game right in the friend list.

Note that for the time being cross-platform co-op is not available on all platforms. The developers have confirmed that much like the original Minecraft, Dungeons too will support co-op through all platforms and the feature will launch later down the road.

Right now, Minecraft Dungeons faces a handful of bugs related to co-op play. Players report getting an infinite loading screen after joining another player’s session of getting crashes after joining cooperative play. For the time being, you can either reload the game or try joining the game again. The team will release a hotfix for all known issues as soon as possible so sit tight.

As of now, Minecraft Dungeons seems like an excellent action RPG to play. While we wait for similar future releases like Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4, Minecraft’s take on the genre is fresh and will find its audience quick. As soon as cross-play also releases, we’ll have a solid competitor in the market.

If you want to try out Minecraft Dungeons but are still doubtful about it, you can play it through Xbox Game Pass on PC. Microsoft offers 3 months for $1 so it’s an excellent opportunity to try out some great game including this one.