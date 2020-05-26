Maneater Update 1.03 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

Maneater has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.03. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will see that Maneater Update 1.03 has various bug fixes, adjustments, improvements, and quite a few additions. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they fixed several Landmarks not properly unlocking. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Maneater Update 1.03.

Adjusted camera distance to shark for pup and teen.

Adjusted Bounty Hunter movement and targeting.

Added more details to the evolution upgrade menu.

Adjusted mix of game audio.

Tuned suspicion for humans on civilian boats.

Added more detail to some quest descriptions.

Added Game Tips to the right side of screen.

Added option in menu to disable and reset Game Hints.

Reduced number of center screen pop ups for the tutorial by changing some to Game Tips.

Added a bigger celebration UI for obtaining an evolution.

Added a bigger celebration for shark level up.

Added post game stats screen thanks to this Maneater patch.

Adjusted wildlife vulnerability visuals to better communicate when wildlife are vulnerable.

Add level UI above wildlife and hunters.

Adjusted Evolution menu UI to better communicate when you are unable to equip an evolution.

Added scale meter to the Evolution menu to give player’s perspective on the shark’s size.

Improved haptic feedback.

Added vulnerable FX to proximity bombs.

Removed electric shield from mid-boss fight.

Added pop-ups to better explain how to get evolutions and what each set strongest against.

Tuned health for non-combative wildlife and civilians.

Adjusted cull distance on some assets throughout all regions.

Increase player level requirements for being able to instantly clamp on to a creature.

Increase resource cost for upgrading evolutions.

Increase time it takes for player to recharge their body evolution active ability.

In other news, Deep Silver has recently distributed the launch trailer for Maneater, the new game in which you will have to play a shark that, as its name suggests, will have to hunt down a multitude of human beings. The game gives you the will force to use your ingenuity and cunning to reach the most unexpected places and give you a bloody feast. You can see the launch trailer below.

Here you will find the complete list of all Maneater Update 1.03 patch notes. I remind you that Tripwire Interactive and Deep Silver’s Maneater released on May 22, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.