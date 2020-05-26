Despite Lack Of News, Kamiya Says Bayonetta 3 Development Still Ongoing

Hideki Kamiya of Platinum Games has said that despite the studio not giving out any real news about progress, Bayonetta 3 development is still ongoing. This was said amidst an interview about the other places that Platinum is aiming to go within the next few years after becoming an independent studio.

Bayonetta is likely one of the goes that Platinum Games is best known for, with the first game coming out in 2009 on the Xbox 360 before being ported to the Wii U alongside its sequel in 2014, followed by being subsequently ported to the Nintendo Switch.

Bayonetta 3 was originally announced back in 2017 at that year’s Game Awards, but since then we haven’t gotten any real information about it, not even a snippet of gameplay. While this could possibly be put down to Platinum being busy on other projects, we can’t know for sure.

Platinum has been very busy making a variety of other games or even remastering them, such as creating upcoming character action game Babylon’s Fall for Square Enix or remastering their 2013 action game The Wonderful 101, which came out earlier this month on the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and PC.

The question about Bayonetta 3 development isn’t even getting into how the company has been doing the past six months, creating a wholly original new IP and opening a new studio in Tokyo. It’s possible that the studio has been too busy with all of its various other projects to focus on Bayonetta for now.

However, the fact that it’s not cancelled is still at least some kind of good news, and hopefully at some point later this year, perhaps even during the Summer of Gaming event, we’ll be able to learn more abut Bayonetta 3.

In the meantime, all we can do is simply look forward to other games that Platinum has coming, and hope that they live up to the studio’s normal standard of gameplay.