Fortnite Update 2.72 (12.61) Is Live, Dragacorn Glider Refund Fix

A brand new update went live for Fortnite on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. With Fortnite Update 2.72 (12.61), you will find that the download and install size on PlayStation 4 is around 1.3 GB, but can differ depending on your platform. The developers finally fixed a bug where some players could not refund the Dragacorn Glider, and other minor fixes. Below you will find the complete list of all Fortnite Update 2.72 (12.61) patch notes.

General: Numbers not changing on sports-themed Outfits.

Numbers not changing on sports-themed Outfits. Battle Royale: Unable to refund Dragacorn Glider.

Unable to refund Dragacorn Glider. Mobile: iOS players hitching at high rate.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that their latest patch, Fortnite Update 2.71 (12.60), has a download and install size of around 2.14 GB for PlayStation 4. The developers only made a few bug fixes to the Battle Royale, Creative Mode, and Save The World. Something else that stands out in this patch is that the Riot Control Baton will be readded to the game and will no longer appear as the default Pickaxe.

In other news, Fortnite is on the verge of concluding its Season 2 of Chapter 2 and it has been rumored in recent weeks that Epic Games has prepared an event that will close in style this season. So far the rumors continue, but it seems that we already have one thing clear: the date for this last event. A countdown has appeared in the game lobby confirming that it is less than a week away.

