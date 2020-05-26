FIFA 20 Title Update #17 (1.21) Released, Minor Tournaments Fix

A brand new patch released for EA Sports’ FIFA 20. Take note that this patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Their latest patch, FIFA 20 Title Update #17 (1.21), has a download and install size on PlayStation 4 of around 4.7 GB. The developers fixed an issue where, sometimes, a blank LaLiga Santander broadcast package remained on screen until the title was closed. Below you will see the complete list of FIFA 20 Title Update #17 (1.21) patch notes.

Tournaments: Sometimes, a blank LaLiga Santander broadcast package remained on screen until the title was closed.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With FIFA 20 Title Update #16 (1.20), you will find that the developers added a connection monitoring option that displays certain information regarding your connection while in an online match. They also addressed an issue where scrolling line ups were not correctly displaying names, and much more.

In other news, FIFA 20 has recently been added to EA’s subscription service on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The football simulator is now available in the EA Access catalog for consoles and in Origin Access for PC. In EA Access, in addition, there are all the sports titles of the company, such as NHL 20 and Madden 20.

There are also other recent releases of the company, such as Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville, Anthem and Burnout Paradise Remastered. The Xbox One subscription also adds some Xbox 360 and Xbox titles. Origin Access for PC also includes games from other publishers.

I remind you that EA Sports’ FIFA 20 released on September 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.