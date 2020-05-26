Code Vein Update 1.53 Is Out, Fixed Some Bugs And Errors

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Code Vein has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Code Vein Update 1.53 is quite a small patch, as there are only two confirmed patch notes. The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is around 163 MB. Below you will find the complete list of all Code Vein Update 1.53 patch notes.

When you receive blood from a ground of fire that receives damage from “Flaming Town” and a movement speed reduction of “Kurosu no Kaku” + leaking sand / when backwashing / sucking blood from launch Fixed a bug where damage and status effects would continue even after returning to the ground.

Fixed some bugs and errors.

In other news, a few months ago Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced the success of Code Vein, its Dark Souls- style action-role-playing video game, a title capable of selling 1 million copies since its launch last September. No further details have been provided on the proportion of sales by platforms, nor the markets in which this title has performed the best.

Dearest Revenants, we’d like to raise a glass of our finest blood to you. Thank you for making Code Vein a success!

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Code Vein Update 1.51 is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. Take note that this patch does not currently have any detailed patch notes, but at least it has been confirmed that the developers fixed a number of bugs and issues.

I remind you that Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Code Vein released on May 31, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.