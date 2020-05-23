PS5 & Xbox Series X Hardware Will Have Limitations Says Kamiya

Next-generation consoles are releasing in a few months and developers already know what to expect for their next projects. Hideki Kamiya of Platinum Games recently talked about what he expects from the PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware. According to him, they will still be limitations to what a developer can do.

In a recent interview with Video Game Chronicle, Kamiya and Inaba, Platinum Games’ masterminds talked, amongst others, about their opinion on the next generation of consoles.

Kamiya, in particular, was asked about his view on the PS5 hardware, especially the SSD installment. He claims that next-gen consoles won’t be without any limitations. He believes that he keeps “running into walls” no matter the generation. He says:

We’ve seen a lot of different generations come and go at this point. With each one we always get a whole lot of talk about what you’ll be able to do. Of course, it’s exciting. Of course, I welcome those new changes, but from experience, every time I’ve gotten my hands on new hardware I always find new walls to run in to. I’m looking forward to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but they might not solve everything.

Kamiya is without question one of the most prestigious directors when it comes to triple-A games and for him to say that PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware won’t be able to do everything, it means he has something huge in his mind. We don’t know what exactly that is but Platinum might try and push it into reality.

Platinum Games is working on multiple projects right now with Bayonetta 3, Babylon’s Fall, and The Wonderfull 101: Remastered being only a few of them. Kamiya serves as the director for Project G.G right now.

It will be interesting to see what walls the studio will face using the PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware. It seems like big projects do still come with certain limitations. Given the fact that Platinum is known for games that push boundaries like Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising and NieR: Automata, we can say for sure that even with those “walls”, their upcoming games will be a sight for sore eyes.