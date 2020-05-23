Playstation 5 Remakes Of Jak And Daxter, Legacy Of Kain May Be Coming Soon

A rumor has apparently begun to circulate that Bluepoint Games is currently working on Playstation 5 remakes of Jak and Daxter and Legacy of Kain. While Sony has yet to actually confirm whether or not this is true, it would still be a big sendup to fans of both of those games.

A few years ago, Naughty Dog released a Jak and Daxter Collection, which was a three-pack of all three of the series’ games remastered and brought up to modern standards. However, if what the Bluepoint rumor is saying is true, we may get fully-fledged remakes, similar to the Spyro Reignited games.

Legacy of Kain would be the responsibility of Square Enix, and that’s if the company is willing to go and remake a game seen by many as a classic and move away from other projects. Of course, again, all of this is only a rumor, so take it with a grain of salt.

Playstation 5 Remakes of both games, if they’re actually true, would likely be announced sometime during the Summer Game Fest being held this year in place of other conventions like E3 and Gamescom. If they’re real, they may be launch titles for the console, coming out sometime in late 2020 or in 2021.

Both games coming back would be interesting ways to attract customers to the Playstation 5, especially if the remakes look good. Considering Sony had had a great amount of success with the Spyro and Crash Bandicoot remakes, they may be able to have similar results with Jak and Daxter and Legacy of Kain.

Of course, this all relies on the possibility that the rumors are true, and we actually are getting remakes of both from Bluepoint Games and their original studios. While Playstation 5 remakes of them would be great, Playstation might want to focus for now on making new games.