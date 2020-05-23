Destiny 2 Leak Supposedly Reveal New Expansion Details

Year 4 of Destiny 2 is coming in a few months and we still don’t know anything about its content. However, a new leak reportedly reveals the next Destiny 2 expansion, which includes new maps, exotics, crucibles, and more.

According to the leak, this new Destiny 2 expansion will be named Dark Omens and will release this fall. The DLC will bring a new enemy race, the Veil which will be the center of the story as well.

There will be 8 different units representing the Veil race, including Gargoyles, Spectres and Golems. It looks like this race is more elemental than techy, bringing another layer of fantasy to the franchise.

The Dark Omens Destiny 2 expansion will include 2 new areas, Europa and the main Pyramid Ship: The Calamity. In Europa, players will find 2 new strikes, the earth will get another one while Calamity gets one too. This marks 4 strikes in total with 2 Crucibles releasing as well.

What will bring joy to fans is the possibility of the Dark Omens expansion in Destiny 2 including 28 exotics as well as new vendors refreshes to Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit. Speaking of Gambit, the leak claims that Bungie will be working on this mode later on in Year 2.

As with any leak, you should take this one too with a grain of salt. The gaming industry sees tons of rumors releasing every day and it gets harder and harder to filter out the reality in them. For what it’s worth, everything mentioned in the leak seems plausible so we’ll have to wait for Bungie to clear the air and announce its plans for Destiny 2 Year 4. For the time being, we can only wait.

In confirmed news about Destiny 2, Bungie has said in a recent statement today that they can’t wait for players to continue to play the game on next-gen consoles, confirming that we’ll be getting Destiny 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X at a later date. The game still has a long way to go, so an expansion announcement can’t be that far off.