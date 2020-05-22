Paradise Lost Confirmed For Next-Gen Release In 2020

Paradise Lost joins the ranks of next-generation games as the first-person adventurer has been confirmed for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Not many might remember but publisher All in! Games began teasing Paradise Lost back in early 2017 and there were a few updates from developer PolyAmorous afterwards before the game dropped off the radar. Today, a new cinematic teaser has been released to relay how Paradise Lost will be a “deeply engaging story-driven” experience where players follow a child in a post-apocalyptic wasteland brought upon because World War 2 never ended in 1945.

Not much is known about Paradise Lost at the time of writing. Based on a press release, players must explore an abandoned Nazi bunker to solve mysteries and piece together history. There will be choices to make and which will impact how the narrative unfolds, promising multiple endings.

The game features a truly unique twist on the post-apo genre, with its setting characterized by a mixture of technology and Slavic-pagan aesthetic, against a background of profound human emotions.

According to the official website, Paradise Lost is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and set for release in fall 2020 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. However, expecting the game to be a next-generation launch title would perhaps be pushing it. All in! Games is yet to confirm if Paradise Lost will be simultaneously released across all platforms or if the next-generation versions will arrive sometime down the road in 2021.

Those interested can add the game to their Steam wishlists for the time being. More information and actual gameplay footage is expected to arrive in the coming months.