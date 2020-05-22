Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord e1.4.0 Hotfix Is Out, Minor Bug Fixes

A brand new update went live for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on PC (Steam). With Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord e1.4.0 Hotfix, you will find that this is quite a small update, as there are only five confirmed patch notes. Something else that stands out in this update is that they fixed a rare crash that occurred when showing the battle results of simulated battles. Below you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord e1.4.0 Hotfix patch notes.

Fixed a crash that occurred after colliding with an entity while falling with a camel.

Fixed a rare crash that happened when an agent was blocking and the weapon state for that agent was not fully synced.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when showing the battle results of simulated battles.

Fixed a crash that occurred when war was declared between a quest giver’s and the player’s kingdoms while the Company of Trouble quest is active.

Fixed a crash that occurred when talking to army members after a successful siege.

In other news, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord was released as early access a while ago, but considering the huge expectations that revolved around it, it’s no wonder that the modding community is already making a fuss with all sorts of imaginative improvements. Some are as typical as NPC face enhancement and others as amazing as a tool to command your troops by voice during combat.

And of course we also have mods like Reddit user Okoii’s, which implements The Lord of the Rings in-game. Gandalf, Frodo, Sam, Merry, Pippin, etc.; The most recognizable faces of The Lord of the Rings are now part of his expedition team with a mod created by himself, which can be seen in a video posted here. It is clear that Frodo does not have the initiative (nor the voice) of a general, but it is enough to guide his troops in combat.

I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.