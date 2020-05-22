Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.59 Is Live, Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept

A brand new patch released for Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo Sport. Take note that this patch is now available on PlayStation 4. Their latest patch, Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.59, introduces a new car: Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept. They also added four new events to the GT League and new Mazda and Mitsubishi logos, as well as the 100th anniversary Mazda logo. Below you will see the complete list of all Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.59 patch notes.

The following new car has been added: MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT.

MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT. The following events have been added to the GT League: Sunday Cup, Rounds 8 and 9; Clubman Cup, Rounds 8 and 9; Nostalgic 1979, Rounds 8 and 9; and Gr.3 Endurance Series, Rounds 7.

Sunday Cup, Rounds 8 and 9; Clubman Cup, Rounds 8 and 9; Nostalgic 1979, Rounds 8 and 9; and Gr.3 Endurance Series, Rounds 7. Decals: New to Decals in My Library are Mazda and Mitsubishi logos, as well as the 100th anniversary Mazda logo, which can be acquired when selecting a car from Mazda or Mitsubishi in the Livery Editor.

New to Decals in My Library are Mazda and Mitsubishi logos, as well as the 100th anniversary Mazda logo, which can be acquired when selecting a car from Mazda or Mitsubishi in the Livery Editor. Other Improvements and Adjustments: We fixed an issue where a penalty was wrongly assessed occasionally when exiting out of the pits during online races. Various other issues have been addressed.

In other news, what are the preferred cars of the players in games like Gran Turismo Sport? That is a question that should not only be asked out of curiosity, but also out of business interest. The head of Polyphony Digital, Kazunori Yamauchi, has confirmed that from time to time they have passed data regarding the preferences of the players to companies such as Toyota, which seek to find out which models are the most liked by users.

Collecting data is really more difficult than it sounds. For starters, cars at the top of the user interface tend to buy more than cars at the bottom of the menu. It’s not always easy to identify cars that gamers really like. However, we have provided information to car manufacturers, such as Toyota, about how many of a particular type of car have been purchased in our game.

I remind you that Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo Sport released on October 17, 2017 for PlayStation 4.