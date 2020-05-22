Dragon Ball FighterZ Sales Break 5 Million Digitally And Physically

In case you needed any more proof that Arc System Works’s Dragon Ball Z fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ is good, the company just announced on the game’s official Twitter that Dragon Ball FighterZ sales have broken five million both digitally and physically. Players will be receiving gifts in gratitude.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is the first true Dragon Ball Z fighting game that’s been released in a good while. While there have been other Dragon Ball games before it, those were all action RPGs, rather than an actual fighting game.

The game has been exceedingly popular ever since it originally released back in 2018, and has ben kept going through the steady addition of more and more characters. Most recently, with the conclusion of Dragon Ball Super in the West, players have been able to add Ultra Instinct Goku to the roster.

As a celebration of reaching five million Dragon Ball FighterZ sales, from today, Thursday May 21, until next week on Thursday, May 28, players will be receiving rewards. These include 5 million Zeni, and three new lobby avatars in the form of Android 21, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta.

It may not be much, but it’s good that Arc System Works is acknowledging how important the fans have been to the game’s success. Along with the announcement of all the rewards, Arc System Works also expressed their hope that players continue to support the game.

As long as FighterZ is at EVO, we can likely expect that to happen for a very long time. In the meantime, you’ll be able to pick up the rewards for the Dragon Ball FighterZ sales benchmark throughout the next week until May 28, so you might want to log in and pick those up as often as you can.

And, considering Ultra Instinct Goku is now available for everyone, you can get him now and see how he plays.