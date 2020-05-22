Captain Price Teased For Modern Warfare Season 4

It appears that the famed protagonist Captain Price will be a featured operator in the upcoming fourth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

With the current season coming to an end, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision began a new round of teasers earlier today for the new content. According to a new minute-long video, a secretive meeting has a familiar group of enemies worried (via Charlie Intel) about a mysterious individual. While the footage never showed or named this new “senior operator,” his signature hat was clearly visible in the background. Suffice to say, Captain Price will be one of the starring operators in the next season of Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Recently, data miners were able to find a number of new weapons that are probably being set aside for the new season of Modern Warfare and Warzone. That being said, data-mined files are not always guaranteed to see the light of day and some of these leaked weapons may perhaps be pulled.

Furthermore, Verdansk is reportedly set to change in the coming weeks, suggesting new locations to become available that will make Warzone even more chaotic. The revamped map is said to be connected to the bunkers, which in turn are said to be connected with the new Black Ops installment, titled Cold War, releasing in 2020. Infinity Ward will be paving the way to Black Ops by revamping the Verdansk (and perhaps Modern Warfare maps) for the fourth season.

Make sure to complete the current battle pass since that will net enough Call of Duty Coins to purchase the next battle pass without any additional payments. Much like Ghost in the past season, Captain Price will be locked behind the battle pass as a featured operator.