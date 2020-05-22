Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.2.1 Released, Addressed Issues

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.2.1. This patch is now available on Nintendo Switch. You will see that Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.2.1 is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note thus far. The developers only addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience. Below you will find the complete list of all Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.2.1 patch notes.

General updates: Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With Update 1.2.0, you will find that the developers added new seasonal events like the Nature Day event which ran from April 23 to May 4. Something else that stands out is that you can now also visit Leif’s gardening shop and Redd’s Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler, and like the newest Upate 1.2.1, the developers addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.

In other news, Famitsu has again published the data corresponding to the physical sales of software and hardware in Japan. On this occasion, we talk about the figures for the week of May 11-17, 2020. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best-selling game with 129,659 physical copies and Nintendo Switch is the best-selling machine with 38,380 units.

Animal Crossing has been the center of attention in the networks recently, but in this case not to star in any funny news or memes. It is actually a protest by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), the world’s largest association fighting for animal rights. The organization uploaded a video claiming the freedom of animals in the Socrates museum.

I remind you that Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on March 20, 2020 for Nintendo Switch.