Will There Be FIFA 21 Crossplay Between PlayStation and Xbox?

One of the bigger things that’s become more and more of an issue during this generation of video gaming is the question of crossplay between different video game platforms, most notably the Playstation and Xbox consoles. Since a new FIFA game is coming out soon, will we have FIFA 21 crossplay?

Considering FIFA 21 is likely going to be a cross-generation title, releasing on both the Playstation 4 and Xbox One along with the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, there’s no telling if EA Sports is intending for something like that to happen.

FIFA 2020, after all, didn’t have any option for crossplay between the Playstation 4 and the Xbox One, or the PC and Nintendo Switch, its two other platforms. Despite the increasing clamor for more cross-platform play, very few games have actually been doing so.

Having cross platform play available on more games would likely do a lot of good things for many games, including FIFA, possibly increasing its player base as more people buy the game so that they can play with their friends who play it on other consoles.

Part of the popularity of games like Fortnite, Modern Warfare, Rocket League, and more are that they are available on virtually every platform, allowing themselves to garner huge playerbases and making cross-platform play a shoe-in “yes” answer to allow all of those people to unite together.

For instance, Sony was a victim of a great deal of backlash when Fortnite came to the Nintendo Switch because Fortnite Playstation 4 accounts could not be connected to the Switch, and vice-versa, leaving many players to have to make a new account and start over.

This is only one of the many bits of controversy over cross-platform play that Sony was involved in, especially since other big companies like Nintendo and Microsoft were entirely willing to get into cross-platform with Sony being the only holdout, extending the issue to beyond sports games.

One of the most visible sports games to do it is Psyonix’s Rocket League, which implemented and released cross-platform play. But will FIFA 21 crossplay actually be a priority? We can likely say no, unfortunately, for the same reasons as before.

Various games and how they look on each platform are an integral part of console sales, and Sony had previously offered one of multiple flimsy explanations for why cross-platform wasn’t a priority for them by saying that games were best on Playstation 4.

Even the FIFA Game News website can’t give us a definitive yes-or-no answer, and many other outlets like Techradar have also cast their doubts on cross platform play. We’ll likely have to wait for an actual statement from EA Sports themselves to decide whether or not it will happen.

If one can play with someone from virtually any other console, that removes any reason to get a certain console, which can impact sales. That’s not even getting into the fact that the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X aren’t even out yet.

Considering that there will be two different versions of the Playstation and Xbox versions of the game, it’s likely the disparity between them may not allow FIFA 21 crossplay. Adding to that is the fact that cross-platform play has been consistently left out by EA studios.

For instance, Star Wars Battlefront 2 doesn’t allow cross platform play, despite other games like Modern Warfare, SMITE, Fortnite, and more allowing it. So all in all, with prior history and technical concerns, FIFA 21 might be limited to each console again.

Since the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X come out later this year than FIFA 21 (releasing in September compared to the consoles releasing sometime near the holidays), FIFA fans may have to wait another year before it actually happens.