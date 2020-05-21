We’ll See The Mafia Remake On Steam Before Epic Game Store

One big debate that’s come up since the Epic Games Store was first announced is the prospect of Epic Games exclusives. However, that’s not happening now with the upcoming Mafia Trilogy. Apparently, we’ll be seeing the Mafia remake on Steam before we see the game on the Epic Games Store.

This is actually fairly surprising, because Epic Games has been snatching up a wide variety of hotly anticipated games coming to the PC for a while now. This means that either they’re not interested in Mafia, or that Valve actually beat them to it by reaching an agreement with 2K.

Even though it’s a timed exclusive though, it’s still likely that the game will reach the Epic Games Store sometime this year, unlike Epic where each game it has a timed exclusive deal on will end up spending a year on the store before releasing elsewhere.

Seeing the Mafia remake on Steam is a good thing for 2K Games and Hangar 13 as well. While the stigma of the Epic Games Store has somewhat died down in the two years since it released, Steam is still infinitely more popular and is thus more likely to sell more games.

Either way, any Mafia fans that were looking to get all three of the games on PC and don’t have to worry about splitting their purchases up between two separate libraries (or even just having to wait for a year before they can play the first Mafia) are likely quite happy right now.

We still have several months before we get the Mafia remake on Steam, Playstation 4, and Xbox One, since the game comes out on August 28, but otherwise you can still play the other two remastered games on those same platforms. So, if you’re in the mood for some distinguished crime to change pace from Grand Theft Auto, now’s a good time to try it out.