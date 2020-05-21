Dauntless Update 1.29 (1.2.3) Released, Fixes And Improvements

Phoenix Labs’ Dauntless has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Dauntless Update 1.29 (1.2.3) has a download and install size of around 464 MB for PS4. The developers addressed some important combat bugs and quality of life improvements. They also fixed a rare crash that could occur on loading screens. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dauntless Update 1.29 (1.2.3).

Camera snapping is now more reliable.

Added the ability to rebind the ‘H’ and ‘M’ keys for the hunt board and matchmaking status.

The quest tracker can be disabled when in the city in Options – Gameplay.

The “[” and “]” keys can now be rebound from quest tracker on PC.

Purchases from the Nintendo Switch eShop now show up immediately; you no longer have to restart the game to receive them.

The Twin Suns “Marksman’s Dance” ability no longer dashes in one specific direction if there is no input on the left thumbstick.

Improved performance on the introduction hunt thanks to this Dauntless patch.

Improved the appearance of items in the store.

Improved the appearance of the Trials leaderboards.

Improved arid map textures on consoles.

Minor art and collision fixes to islands.

The character reset tool is more specific about what is retained when performing a reset. Vault Coins, Steel Marks, and Gilded Marks are also now retained upon character reset.

In other news, a while ago Phoenix Labs, developers of Dauntless, has been acquired by Garena. The studio explained that this was the logical step, since they had experience in PCs and consoles, but they needed to enter the mobile market, which is precisely Garena’s specialty. Both companies already knew each other, as Garena had been one of the original investors in Phoenix Labs.

However, Phoenix Labs will continue to support Dauntless and ensure that “the whole team is focused” on the title. Jesse Houston, co-founder and CEO of Phoenix Labs made the below statement.

There is still a lot to build. Our goal with Dauntless is to make the best free-to-play MMO in video game history, and there is still a way to go. I think we will continue to focus on Dauntless in the future and grow for our future ambitions.

Here you will find the complete list of all Dauntless Update 1.29 (1.2.3) patch notes. I remind you that Phoenix Labs’ Dauntless released on September 26, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and on December 10, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.