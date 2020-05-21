Croteam Announces Serious Sam 4 Coming In August For PC

If you were looking for a way to spice up your quarantine by playing a game full of intense arcady first-person-shooter violence, Croteam will have you covered. The studio released a trailer today announcing that Serious Sam 4 will be releasing in August exclusively on the PC after years of no news.

The last Serious Sam game, Serious Sam 3: Before First Encounter, was a prequel to the original Serious Sam game. BFE came out all the way back in 2011, so a nine-year gap is likely entirely too long for a Serious Sam game to not come out, hence why the trailer was announced.

We don’t really have any idea of a plot for the new game aside from it being up to Sam and the last, rag-tag remnants of Earth’s military to fend off the endless alien hordes of Mental and save the planet. Serious Sam 4 will apparently be kicking it up a notch, too.

Through the game’s new Legion system, Sam will now be fighting through battlefields teeming with thousands of enemies, making the levels even more hectic and dangerous. Thankfully you have a large arsenal of weapons to help you, along with 4-player co-op.

All of these enemies will be familiar faces as well, ranging from the Scrapjack to the Headless Kamikaze with its distinctive “AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA” scream, and all ready for Sam to take any manner of guns to whenever he comes across them.

This is yet another example of Devolver Digital bringing back a classic video game franchise, which it’s done most recently with Metal Wolf Chaos, a campy mecha action game developed by From Software of all people, and hopefully Serious Sam 4 can capture the same sort of magic the originals did.

Once again, the game will be coming out sometime in August of this year exclusively for the PC, so hopefully Croteam will be putting out an actual release date soon. Otherwise, you can look at the game’s debut trailer by following this link.