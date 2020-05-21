Apex Legends Update 1.39 Is Live, Hit Registration Fix

Apex Legends has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.39. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will see that Apex Legends Update 1.39 is quite a small patch, as there are only two confirmed patch notes thus far. As usual, the developers made a few stability improvements and bug fixes, however, they also finally released a fix for hit registration.

Apex Legends servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Apex Legends servers are down and also working again, check out the Server Status website. Below you will find the complete list of all Apex Legends Update 1.39 patch notes. The download and install size of this patch is around 170 MB for PlayStation 4, but can differ depending on the platform you are using.

Stability improvements and bug fixes.

Hit registration fix.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will see that Apex Legends Update 1.37 is quite a big patch, as the download and install size is around 22 GB on PlayStation 4. The developers introduced Season 5 with a new stylish, sophisticated, and resourceful Legend: Loba; a map update to Kings Canyon; the addition of Charge Towers; and much more.

In other news, Respawn Entertainment, the studio acquired by Electronic Arts a few years ago, has announced the opening of a second studio in Vancouver that will focus on supporting the future development of Apex Legends, the free battle royale. It will be located on the Electronic Arts campus where EA Sports is also located, and will be led by Steven Ferreira, who was Design Director for Sleeping Dogs at United Front Games.

Respawn Vancouver has been running for eight months and will ease the workload of the studio in California, which also developed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and is expected to be working on the sequel to that adventure. Ferreira has told GamesIndustry that his intention is to reach about 80 people. Since Apex Legends’ launch a little over a year ago, the game has maintained its popularity despite the high competition from Fortnite and Warzone.

I remind you that Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends released on February 4, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.