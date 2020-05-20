Warzone Map Will Reportedly Be “Revamped” For Black Ops Cold War

Infinity Ward has pushed a massive patch for Modern Warfare and Warzone that says absolutely nothing about the actual included content. The official changelog mentions a new playlist update, new blueprints and gulag loadouts, weapon changes and adjustments, and a ton of fixes; nothing though that can justify the 28 GB something size of the patch in entirety.

The same hefty patch, however, has also finally allowed players to access the previously sealed bunkers in Verdansk as long as they are able to find key cards. Inside, players have discovered nuclear warheads, unknown caches and weapons, and such. Since the current third season is about to end in a couple of weeks, it becomes likely that Infinity Ward is preparing Warzone for the fourth season, which is expectedly set to introduce thematic events like Fortnite. Hence, the reason why the developer probably sneaked in new content with the recent patch that data miners will presumably unearth soon.

Verdansk is now reportedly set to change (via VGC) in the coming weeks, suggesting new locations to become available that will make Warzone even more chaotic. The revamped map is said to be connected to the bunkers, which in turn are said to be connected with the new Black Ops installment, titled Cold War, releasing in 2020. In short, Infinity Ward will be paving the way to Black Ops by revamping the Warzone map for the fourth season.

Activision only recently stated that Warzone will continue to be supported for future Call of Duty installments. The publisher wants to “bring players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground” instead of releasing multiple multiplayer games altogether. It goes without saying that such support will eventually change Warzone in one way or the other, which gives further credit to reports that the battle royale map will be revamped to accompany the new Black Ops installment.

Elsewhere, data miners were able to find a number of new weapons that are probably being set aside for the new season of Modern Warfare and Warzone. That being said, data-mined files are not always guaranteed to see the light of day and some of these leaked weapons may perhaps be pulled.