Sony’s Days Of Play 2020 Dates & Deals Leaked

Sony will reportedly kick-off its annual and much-anticipated Days of Play 2020 sales event a bit earlier than anticipated, and as soon as next week.

Earlier today, German retailers Saturn and Media Markt were spotted (via GamingRoute) to be already advertising Days of Play 2020 despite the lack of any official announcements from Sony. Provided that the used banners are legitimate, the sales event will go live from May 25 to June 8.

As for the incoming deals, Days of Play 2020 will feature discounts on Spider-Man, Death Stranding, Days Gone, The Last of Us Remastered, Dreams, Concrete Genie, and Nioh 2, among many others. Notably, the one-year PlayStation Plus subscription plan will be discounted by 30 percent, and purchasing a DualShock 4 will net a copy of The Last of Us Remastered for free.

Furthermore, a PlayStation 4 Pro console bundle will be up for grabs during Days of Play 2020 that will include free copies of Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us Remastered. At least two PlayStation VR bundles will be available as well, the more expensive of which will include a PlayStation Camera; Resident Evil 7, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, and three more games.

Since the cat is out of the bag, Sony should be making an official announcement soon. Days of Play typically brings massive deals across the board for PlayStation hardware, software, and accessories. The aforementioned deals could possibly be for German retailers only, meaning that other territories will be boasting their own exclusive deals.

The healthy price cuts will be one last chance for current-generation players to stock up before venturing into next-generation once PlayStation 5 launches worldwide during the holiday season at the end of the year.