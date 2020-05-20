Overwatch Update 2.88 Is Live, Anniversary 2020

A brand new patch went live for Overwatch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With Overwatch Update 2.88, you will find that it’s time for Anniversary 2020, yes, Overwatch is turning 4. Thanks to Anniversary 2020, there are brand new items, including Legendary skins like Masquerade Reaper, Dragoon Mercy, Little Red Ashe, and more. Something else that stands out is that the developers also improved the Communications Wheel.

Overwatch is a cooperative and competitive first-person action video game developed by Blizzard, creators of games such as Starcraft, Diablo or Warcraft, which for the first time address a first-person shooter profile game. The title is set in a distant and fantasy future, where dozens of heroes are the only ones able to safeguard peace on Earth from the threat of hostile robots. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Overwatch Update 2.88.

Feature Update: Improved Communications Wheel

Feature Update: Patch Notes In-Client

Custom Games Updates

General Updates

Competitive Updates

Here Updates

Workshop Updates

Bug Fixes

Anniversary 2020

OW turns four this year and we’re celebrating with brand new items, including new Legendary skins like Masquerade Reaper, Dragoon Mercy, Little Red Ashe, and more! Participate in the weekly anniversary Challenges for more epic rewards, such as Carbon Fiber Sigma, Fleur de Lis Widowmaker, and Masked Man McCree. Did you miss any Overwatch festivities over the previous years?

Don’t worry—you’ll be able to unlock items from past events using credits (or by opening Loot Boxes)! Relive the thrill of previous seasonal brawls in the Arcade, with a brawl of the day rotating throughout the Anniversary celebration. Thank you so much for playing Overwatch with us over the past four years! Your continued support and enthusiasm help drive us to keep creating. We look forward to celebrating with you in-game!

Here you will find the complete list of all Overwatch Update 2.88 patch notes. I remind you that Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch released on May 24, 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC; and on October 15, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.