NBA 2K20 Update 1.13 Released, Stability Improvements

A brand new patch went live for NBA 2K20 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With NBA 2K20 Update 1.13, you will find that this is quite a small patch, as the download and install size is around 134 MB for PlayStation 4. Depending on the platform you are using, the size may differ. The developers only made some stability improvements and general improvements to the user experience. Below you will find the complete list of NBA 2K20 Update 1.13 patch notes.

Improved title stability and overall user experience.

In other news, NBA 2K20 surprised in early May with an incredible offer for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. Now, in addition, Nintendo Switch players can also enjoy this surprising discount. The game is available for $3 USD on the hybrid platform through Nintendo eShop. On the PlayStation Store it is still reduced to $5 USD, while on Xbox One we can obtain it for $3 USD on the Microsoft Store. This promotion is valid on the Switch until May 27.

Now, it is important to note that the digital version of NBA 2K20 on Nintendo Switch currently involves a 42.25 GB download, as indicated by the game’s eShop page, so it is necessary to have an SD card in the console with plenty of space, as well as 5 GB free in the internal memory of the console, to enjoy the game.

Whether there is room for the game or not, the truth is that this is one of those offers that are difficult to resist. If you haven’t yet tried the latest installment, make sure you take a look. I remind you that 2K Games’ NBA 2K20 released on September 6, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.