You Can Get Mafia II Definitive Edition Free On Malaysia PSN Store

2K Games has finally announced the remastered Mafia games that are a part of Mafia Trilogy, with Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 available today and the original Mafia available on August 28. However, right now, you can apparently get Mafia II Definitive Edition for free on the Malaysia Playstation Store for some reason.

The deal (though whether it was deliberate or something entirely accidental remains to be seen) means that as long as you make an account specifically for that region’s Playstation Network, you can download the game without having to pay a cent. You can also play it on your primary account afterwards.

Mafia II is the sequel to the first Mafia, chronicling the journey of Vito Scaletta as he works his way through the criminal underworld of the fictional city of Empire Bay. Alongside normal mob politics, the story also deals with Chinese triads and Irish mobs.

The game, when it released, got positive reviews with a particular focus on the story, though the game’s linear open world got some criticism as well. Hopefully the Mafia II Definitive Edition has been able to address these problems alongside Mafia III’s own definitive edition.

Considering that the Mafia Trilogy is going to be a full-priced release for all three of the different games in some areas, you might want to try making a Playstation Malaysia account while you can to at least cut down the amount of money you’ll have to pay, even if II is only $30.

Of course, if the price tag doesn’t bother you, you can still buy Mafia II Definitive Edition on the Playstation 4, alongside Mafia III Definitive Edition. However, the Definitive Edition for the first Mafia won’t be available until August 28.

Either way, you can play through both Mafia II and Mafia III now on the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC today.