inXile Entertainment is Using Unreal Engine 5 For Next Project

InXile Entertainment is currently working on Wasteland 3 for the time being, this not their only project though. In a recent tweet, the studio confirmed that their next game will be using Unreal Engine 5.

According to recent inXile Entertainment listings, the studio will work on a next-gen project after the release of Wasteland 3. This new game will be an AAA single-player RPG. In addition, the team is incorporating Houdini, a toolset that games like Spider-Man, Far Cry 5, and Metro Exodus have previously used to create procedurally generated systems like special effects, animations, objects, terrains, etc. Its description proves that it’s not yet another addition to the Wasteland franchise. We didn’t get any more information on this game until now. The new tweet confirms that the unannounced AAA RPG will be using Unreal Engine 5.

inXile is shaping up to become a powerhouse both in manpower and technology means. Dean Rymer, one of the senior combat designers who previously worked at Santa Monica Studios on God of War is now be serving as the new lead combat designer at inXile Entertainment.

This means that more and more expertise comes into the studio, making its future projects prestigious. In theory, inXile is famous for its isometric RPG. As a result, it will be interesting to see how they can meddle with other genres and playstyles.

Inxile was one of the many developers made into an Xbox Game Studio, which Microsoft acquired in order to help make more games for the Xbox to shore up its game library.

We might not know what they are working on after Wasteland. However, we know the future looks bright for both them and Microsoft. The fact that they’ll be using the newly showcased Unreal Engine 5 creates even more expectations.

Wasteland 3 releases on August 28th for Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC. There’s no confirmation yet for a Nintendo Switch version. As for the new AAA mystery project, we should expect more news after this winter. In 2021, we’ll have a clear picture of what Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X will be able to offer to the developers, including all the new Unreal Engine 5 features.