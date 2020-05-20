Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.3.1 Is Live, Crash And Bug Fixes

Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.3.1 is quite a small patch, as there are only a few confirmed bug fixes. The developers fixed a bug that prevented interactive prefabs and other physics entities from compiling correctly, fixed a bug where loading a mis-configured addon could result in getting stuck at the loading screen, and addressed numerous crash fixes.

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s latest FPS designed this time for virtual reality. In this installment you take the role of Alyx Vance, the well-known hacker that you discovered in the second installment of the saga and who will be the main protagonist of this installment that takes place, chronologically, just before the events of Half-Life 2. Take note that the game is compatible with Valve Index. Below you will find the complete list of Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.3.1 patch notes.

Added missing tools lighting preview environments and associated assets.

Fixed Hammer’s “entity-only” compile mode not working properly.

Fixed a bug that prevented interactive prefabs and other physics entities from compiling correctly.

Fixed a bug that prevented “Start Game with Addons” from working with “Original Maps”.

Fixed a bug where loading a mis-configured addon could result in getting stuck at the loading screen.

Fixed a bug that could cause point_worldtext rendering to be corrupted.

Numerous crash fixes and other minor fixes.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.2.1 is quite a small patch, as there are only a few confirmed bug fixes. The developers added a fix for hand orientation on Windows MR and Vive systems, a fix for controller systems that don’t have support for skeletal hand animation, and more.

I remind you that Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx released on March 23, 2020 for Steam.