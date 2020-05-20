Fortnite Update 2.71 (12.60) Released, Various Bug Fixes

A brand new patch released for Epic Games’ Fortnite. Take note that this patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Their latest patch 2.71 (12.60), has a download and install size of around 2.14 GB for PlayStation 4. The developers only made a few bug fixes to the Battle Royale, Creative Mode, and Save The World. Below you will see the complete list of all Fortnite Update 2.71 (12.60) patch notes.

Battle Royale: The Dragacorn Glider animations should be fixed. The glider will appear normal when equipped by players and will no longer be replaced by the default glider.

Battle Royale: The Riot Control Baton will be readded to the game and will no longer appear as the default Pickaxe.

Battle Royale: Hit damage indicators will no longer appear in the wrong direction.

Creative Mode: The seam that could appear running down the island on Fortnite Mobile will no longer appear.

Save The World: Ammo will no longer be consumed when a weapon is dropped then picked back up.

Save The World: Exploding Deathbombs will no longer deal damage to objectives through building materials.

Save The World: Black Metal Weapons will correctly calculate self-damage when players land a critical hit.

