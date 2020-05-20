Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.8.1.2 (1.51) Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

Bungie’s Destiny 2 has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.8.1.2 (1.51) is quite a small update, as the download and install size is around 152 MB for PlayStation 4. Something that stands out in this update is that players can no longer melee while holding on to the Grasp of the Warmind carry object.

Destiny 2 is a first-person action and shooting video game with RPG elements. The game has been developed by Bungie. This is the second installment of the Destiny video game. This sequel takes us to the fall of the last city before the invading forces led by Primus Ghaul, the commander of the Red Legion.

In this way, we will fight again through the Solar System, discover new weapons and skills and face the Red Legion, gathering all the heroes and forging new legends in order to recover the home that has been taken from us. Below you will find the complete list of all Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.8.1.2 (1.51) patch notes.

Fixed an issue with Titan exotic Wormgod Caress which was allowing for upkeep of the Burning Fists stacking melee buff far beyond it’s intended duration.

Fixed an issue with Warlock exotic Winter’s Guile which was allowing for upkeep of the Warlord’s Sigil stacking melee buff far beyond it’s intended duration.

Fixed an issue where players could earn a Sentinel Super within 10 seconds using the Grasp of the Warmind carry object.

Players can no longer melee while holding on to the Grasp of the Warmind carry object.

Fixed an issue where the additional Clan Bounty unlocked from reaching Clan rank 6 was not being made available from Hawthorne

Fixed an issue where it was possible for the Small Fireteam XP Boost from the Season Pass to apply the wrong XP Boost.

I remind you that Bungie’s Destiny 2 was on sale since September 6, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.